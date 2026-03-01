Greece's Iconic 'Shipwreck Beach' Is Among The World's Most Beautiful And Photographed

Greece is known for its beautiful beaches, but one of its most famous isn't on the popular, tourist-loved island of Santorini. Instead, it's a remote beach that, at time of writing, can only be seen from the cliffs or the water. In the early 1980s, the smuggler ship Panagiotis was fleeing the Greek navy in bad weather, it crashed upon the shore of the secluded Agios Georgios beach. The decaying ship remains today, making for an eerie contrast with the stunning blue waters, limestone cliffs, and white sands. After the shipwreck, the beach became known as Navagio Beach, or "Shipwreck Beach."

Today, Navagio Beach, located on the budget-friendly and stunning island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea, is one of the world's most-photographed and most-beautiful beaches. One of the island's top attractions, it's a 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award winner. Navagio beach was named one of the best beaches in the world by the World's 50 Best Beaches, listed in the "Best of the Best" category and awarded the "Most Iconic Beach Centerpiece."

A shipwreck on a deserted but beautiful beach certainly makes for a memorable photograph. In 2021, an analysis from Money.co.uk (covered by sites including Forbes.com) found that Navagio Beach was the fifth-most Instagrammed beach in the world, with 403 Instagram photos per meter. The number-one spot went to Kelingking Beach in Bali, Indonesia, an island paradise packed with surf, sunsets, and culture. Navagio Beach used to be a popular site for beach-goers, however, increased risk of landslides lead to its closure in 2023. Visitors should check for updates to see if the beach re-opens in the future. At time of writing, there are two ways to view Navagio Beach: from a viewpoint on the cliffs above the beach, or by taking a boat tour to gaze at the beach from the pristine water.