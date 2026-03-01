Greece's Iconic 'Shipwreck Beach' Is Among The World's Most Beautiful And Photographed
Greece is known for its beautiful beaches, but one of its most famous isn't on the popular, tourist-loved island of Santorini. Instead, it's a remote beach that, at time of writing, can only be seen from the cliffs or the water. In the early 1980s, the smuggler ship Panagiotis was fleeing the Greek navy in bad weather, it crashed upon the shore of the secluded Agios Georgios beach. The decaying ship remains today, making for an eerie contrast with the stunning blue waters, limestone cliffs, and white sands. After the shipwreck, the beach became known as Navagio Beach, or "Shipwreck Beach."
Today, Navagio Beach, located on the budget-friendly and stunning island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea, is one of the world's most-photographed and most-beautiful beaches. One of the island's top attractions, it's a 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award winner. Navagio beach was named one of the best beaches in the world by the World's 50 Best Beaches, listed in the "Best of the Best" category and awarded the "Most Iconic Beach Centerpiece."
A shipwreck on a deserted but beautiful beach certainly makes for a memorable photograph. In 2021, an analysis from Money.co.uk (covered by sites including Forbes.com) found that Navagio Beach was the fifth-most Instagrammed beach in the world, with 403 Instagram photos per meter. The number-one spot went to Kelingking Beach in Bali, Indonesia, an island paradise packed with surf, sunsets, and culture. Navagio Beach used to be a popular site for beach-goers, however, increased risk of landslides lead to its closure in 2023. Visitors should check for updates to see if the beach re-opens in the future. At time of writing, there are two ways to view Navagio Beach: from a viewpoint on the cliffs above the beach, or by taking a boat tour to gaze at the beach from the pristine water.
How to see Shipwreck Beach
The official Navagio Beach Viewpoint is a secure platform offering stunning views of the shipwreck. There's often a line, and depending on the season and time of day, waits can reach up to 45 minutes, giving viewers just enough time to snap their Instagram pic. Visitors can try to beat the crowds by going in the early morning, at sunset, or during off-peak seasons. The official viewpoint has a 4.5 average on Google with over 10,000 reviews.
You can also hike from the official viewpoint to a second, unofficial viewpoint marked by a Greek flag (pictured). The trail takes up to one hour and offers sweeping views along the way. This isn't a route for beginning hikers; it traverses rocky, sandy terrain with no shade. AllTrails gives it a "moderate" rating but reviewers describe it as challenging, even requiring climbing in some places. Despite this, it remains popular thanks to the unforgettable views it offers. Be warned that going too close to the cliffside is dangerous; some people have even died while trying to get the perfect photo. Pay close attention to warning signs and don't go past security fences.
An idyllic view of Shipwreck Beach is from the ocean, via a boat tour. A range of tours are available, with prices from $29 per person for groups to over $500 for luxury private tours. Some tours include nearby caves and offer the chance to swim in the stunning blue water. Ready to snap your photo of Shipwreck Beach? Fly into Zakynthos Airport, or catch a ferry from the port of Killini or the neighboring island of Kefalonia.