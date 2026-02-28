A Top Urban Kayaking Spot In America Is Virginia's Riverway With Blue Ridge Mountain Views

The best time to paddle the Roanoke River Blueway depends on water flow — and whether you want a smooth or bumpy experience. Summer is generally good for an easy float, while higher water levels result in a faster river and up to Class II rapids. It's important to check water levels before you set out so you know what you're getting into, especially if you're traveling with children or inexperienced paddlers. And please wear your personal flotation device.

Bringing your own kayaks gives you the most flexibility. But if you need to rent equipment, outfitters such as Roanoke Mountain Adventures can set you up. Rentals are available year-round, but in colder weather, the company recommends Blueway excursions for experienced paddlers only. From approximately Memorial Day to Labor Day, depending on the weather, Roanoke Mountain Adventures will shuttle you up to Rotary Park in Salem, and you can float your way 6 miles back to Wasena Park in Roanoke. The outfitter does not offer kayaks to children under 12 years old.

As you paddle along the river, in addition to views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, look for ospreys, blue herons, and bald eagles. If you watch closely, you might spot the 6-inch Roanoke logperch, an endangered fish that has made a remarkable comeback in recent years. Fun fact about the logperch: It uses its conical snout to flip over gravel in its hunt for delicious invertebrates. While you're in the Blue Ridge Mountains, leave time to explore secluded, peaceful towns like Bland, Virginia. And if you crave a campfire rather than Roanoke's urban charms, enjoy the campsites and trails of Philpott Lake.