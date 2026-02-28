A Top Urban Kayaking Spot In America Is Virginia's Riverway With Blue Ridge Mountain Views
Venturing far into the wilderness has its appeal, but sometimes you want to paddle one of the most beautiful rivers in the U.S. and still be back in time for dinner and a night of city entertainment. That's the beauty of urban kayaking. Luckily, Roanoke, Virginia, offers easy access to the Roanoke River. And in Roanoke, it comes with an iconic glowing manmade star over the city, craft brews, and local art. While Virginia's Blue Ridge offers more than 260 miles of waterways, the Roanoke River Blueway is a relatively manageable 45 miles with gorgeous Blue Ridge Mountain views to boot. In fact, the Roanoke River Blueway won top honors as the "Best Urban Kayaking Spot" in a USA Today poll.
With 17 access points, you can start your paddle at one of five sites right in Roanoke, or from launching points in nearby towns. The Roanoke River Blueway meanders from the South Fork Roanoke River at East Montgomery Park to the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries boat access point in Bedford County, near Smith Mountain Lake. Depending on which stretch you choose, you may float, paddle, fish, or swim. The Roanoke River Greenway follows the Blueway for about 15 miles, offering landlubbers a chance to walk or bike. Be sure to download this map, which includes important information such as distances between access points and places you might need to portage in times of low water.
Planning your paddle down the Roanoke River Blueway
The best time to paddle the Roanoke River Blueway depends on water flow — and whether you want a smooth or bumpy experience. Summer is generally good for an easy float, while higher water levels result in a faster river and up to Class II rapids. It's important to check water levels before you set out so you know what you're getting into, especially if you're traveling with children or inexperienced paddlers. And please wear your personal flotation device.
Bringing your own kayaks gives you the most flexibility. But if you need to rent equipment, outfitters such as Roanoke Mountain Adventures can set you up. Rentals are available year-round, but in colder weather, the company recommends Blueway excursions for experienced paddlers only. From approximately Memorial Day to Labor Day, depending on the weather, Roanoke Mountain Adventures will shuttle you up to Rotary Park in Salem, and you can float your way 6 miles back to Wasena Park in Roanoke. The outfitter does not offer kayaks to children under 12 years old.
As you paddle along the river, in addition to views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, look for ospreys, blue herons, and bald eagles. If you watch closely, you might spot the 6-inch Roanoke logperch, an endangered fish that has made a remarkable comeback in recent years. Fun fact about the logperch: It uses its conical snout to flip over gravel in its hunt for delicious invertebrates. While you're in the Blue Ridge Mountains, leave time to explore secluded, peaceful towns like Bland, Virginia. And if you crave a campfire rather than Roanoke's urban charms, enjoy the campsites and trails of Philpott Lake.