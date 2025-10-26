The Blue Ridge Mountain Foothills Hides Virginia's Lake Getaway With Serene Beaches, Campsites, And Trails

The state of Virginia lays claim to being one of the most diverse, exciting, and beautiful states in the U.S. From the hustle and bustle of the port town and scenic waterfront of Norfolk, to Virginia's most surreal wonder, Natural Tunnel State Park in the Appalachian Mountains, the Old Dominion State has something for everyone. Between the two, tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Southwest Virginia, is a body of water you've probably never heard of — Philpott Lake.

Like Virginia's 'Lake Tahoe Of The East', Smith Mountain Lake, Philpott Lake is also manmade. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built the lake in the mid-20th century, between 1948 to 1951, to harness water power from and control flooding of the Smith River. Creating a recreational area was part of the plan. Thus, Philpott Lake opened to the public in 1953, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers still owns and manages it today. Coming in at around 3,000 acres, with 100 miles of waterfront, the lake is an ideal freshwater destination. Its facilities include six beaches, eight campgrounds, and nine boat launches. Because it's tucked away in a heavily forested area, to the tune of 20,000 acres, it's also a gem of a find for trail-goers.