This Charming Orlando Neighborhood Is A Walkable Escape With Eclectic Fun And Easy Downtown Access
Orlando gets so much notoriety as the "Theme Park Capital of the World" that some of its most charming spots are overlooked by visitors, especially on their first visit. But there are plenty of incredible things to do in Orlando other than visiting Disney World, and one of the coolest ways to experience the city is by heading downtown. There are many unique districts in and around downtown, and it's easy to navigate through the neighborhoods to feel the local vibe. One spot you'll want to visit in the area is the Park Lake Highland neighborhood, located just a mile away from downtown's Central Business District. This compact area combines street art, an international dining scene, and a blend of cultures, including a large Asian-American community. Some have even called the area "Little Vietnam."
The city is full of great places to eat, but if you're on a mission to find Michelin guide restaurants, you'll find many tucked away in this small area within the Mills 50 District, where Park Lake Highland is located. As you're taking a stroll and deciding where to grab a bite, you can also enjoy the eclectic, colorful street art adorning many of the buildings.
It's easy to get around there, too. People Powered Movement included Park Lake Highland on their list of "The Most Walkable Neighborhoods in Orlando." They gave the neighborhood a walk score of 84, and one big reason is its direct access to the 3-mile Orlando Urban Trail. The paved path weaves through parks and alongside lakes, making it a great place to get out and walk, run, or bike.
A walkable escape with access to downtown Orlando
The Orlando Urban Trail provides easy access to other downtown-area neighborhoods such as North Orange, Orwin Manor, Uptown, and Lake Formosa. The Park Lake Highland neighborhood is also located near the popular Thornton Park District, a downtown Orlando area with art and wine. It's also easy to access downtown Orlando's Central Business District, which is where you'll find many offices, museums, nightclubs, and more.
While this is a walkable neighborhood with sidewalks, you can also get around via bike or scooter. You'll find ones for rent parked around downtown in multiple places, including a spot in the Park Lake Highland neighborhood near the Orlando Urban Trail. You pay through an app and can use the bikes to easily access downtown hotspots. Then, just drop them off at one of the designated places when you're done.
It's a fun place to walk or ride around and see a different side of Orlando. If you're seeking a quiet vibe, take a walk over to Lake Highland Park. This Google reviewer called it "The best and most secret park in downtown Orlando!" Adding, "It's charming and calm." Multiple reviewers say that it's a great spot to check out the setting sun, too. You can also walk to Park Lake, the neighborhood's other waterway. There, you may see hopeful anglers dropping a line in the water. The neighborhood borders Lake Ivanhoe, and it's easy to access this downtown lake on foot as well. Many people enjoy kayaking and paddleboarding there. If you don't have your own, you can rent one from Epic Paddle Adventures.
Park Lake Highland is a charming neighborhood with eclectic food and fun
Park Lake Highland is an eclectic blend of fun that pairs green space and waterways with a lively food and nightlife scene. The neighborhood is a part of downtown's Mills 50 District – a vibrant area in Orlando with street art and Michelin-recognized eats. There are more murals and Michelin restaurants in this area than anywhere else in Orlando.
North Mills Avenue is a popular stretch in Park Lake Highland that houses some of those Michelin-recommended restaurants, including Tori Tori. Colonial Drive has more great eateries, such as Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen. You'll find flavors to appeal to a variety of tastes, but you'll discover there's an abundance of Asian restaurants — particularly Vietnamese. Many refugees from Vietnam came to this area back in the 1970s, and you can still see the presence of their culture today in the local businesses. Aside from delectable food, this area is also a great spot for good cocktails. If you want to enjoy crafted concoctions on a rooftop, you can visit Bites and Bubbles.
If you're looking for more of a dive bar scene, Will's Pub is your place. If you visit, you'll find a unique piece of artwork there — a dumpster. The colorful neighborhood contains an eclectic mix of art, and artists' palettes extend beyond the sides of walls, including even the dumpsters and drains. Some of the coolest murals are found on the sides of trash receptacles — including the one at Will's Pub that was painted by artist Chris Kretzer. Take a walk through Park Lake Highland to peruse the variety of unexpected masterpieces.