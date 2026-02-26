This Charming Orlando Neighborhood Is A Walkable Escape With Eclectic Fun And Easy Downtown Access

Orlando gets so much notoriety as the "Theme Park Capital of the World" that some of its most charming spots are overlooked by visitors, especially on their first visit. But there are plenty of incredible things to do in Orlando other than visiting Disney World, and one of the coolest ways to experience the city is by heading downtown. There are many unique districts in and around downtown, and it's easy to navigate through the neighborhoods to feel the local vibe. One spot you'll want to visit in the area is the Park Lake Highland neighborhood, located just a mile away from downtown's Central Business District. This compact area combines street art, an international dining scene, and a blend of cultures, including a large Asian-American community. Some have even called the area "Little Vietnam."

The city is full of great places to eat, but if you're on a mission to find Michelin guide restaurants, you'll find many tucked away in this small area within the Mills 50 District, where Park Lake Highland is located. As you're taking a stroll and deciding where to grab a bite, you can also enjoy the eclectic, colorful street art adorning many of the buildings.

It's easy to get around there, too. People Powered Movement included Park Lake Highland on their list of "The Most Walkable Neighborhoods in Orlando." They gave the neighborhood a walk score of 84, and one big reason is its direct access to the 3-mile Orlando Urban Trail. The paved path weaves through parks and alongside lakes, making it a great place to get out and walk, run, or bike.