Colorado's 5 Best Restaurants In Denver With Stunning Rocky Mountain Views, According To Reviews

Rated the #2 overall restaurant in the city on Tripadvisor, 54thirty proudly carries the title of the city's highest rooftop bar The restaurant is located on the 20th floor of Le Meridien Denver Downtown hotel, a 4-star boutique hotel mere minutes away from the heart of downtown. In fact, 54thirty's name is a nod to the altitude it sits at: an astonishing 5,430 feet. As you take in the views of the city and the glistening Rockies from its glass-paneled windows, you can enjoy small plates drawing from global cuisines and creative cocktails.

The vibe at 54thirty Rooftop is that of a laid-back drink lounge, with a full bar, high stools, and low sofas right by the windows, from which you can enjoy the stunning views of the city. The restaurant also organizes events year-round, from DJ nights and cocktails at sunset to themed nights. While planning your visit to 54thirty, be sure to check the forecast and call ahead, because bad weather can shut the place down.

It should come as no surprise that many pick 54thirty for the views of downtown and the surrounding jagged peaks of the Rockies. On Google alone, it has almost 3,000 reviews — the ample majority of which are 5-star. However, as one local Redditor points out, this popular watering hole "gets super packed [...] on weekends" — when it stays open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Opt for weekdays if you want to enjoy a quieter experience, filled with sharing platters of braised beef tacos, chicken satay skewers, and BBQ pork sliders, accompanied by draft beers or wine.