Between Fort Wayne And Louisville Is Indiana's Scenic, Crystal-Clear Lake With Camping And Trails
If you're sitting behind a desk right now, dreaming of swimming in a crystal-clear lake, hiking in the fresh air, and singing campfire songs as you roast marshmallows, you're not alone. And if your travels are taking you to the Midwest, there is a scenic spot that definitely fits the bill. About 8 miles south of the artsy college city of Muncie, Indiana, between Fort Wayne and Louisville, is Prairie Creek Reservoir. It's got everything you need for a day trip from the city, or tent camping if you plan on a longer trip.
This reservoir in Perry Township is perfect for water sports, whether you like boating, fishing, or swimming, so it's ideal for a summer vacation. One reviewer on Google says, "The beach is very affordable and clean, clean, clean," with other reviewers mentioning the water quality for boating. Additionally, a poster on Facebook who recommends the reservoir highlights the water's cleanliness.
If this sounds like the perfect getaway, the closest airport to Prairie Creek Reservoir is Fort Wayne International Airport, 72 miles away. Indianapolis International Airport, which has taken the crown for best customer service in North America, is 77 miles away. Note that there are renovations happening at Prairie Creek Reservoir's North Shore, and it won't be leasing any campsites there in 2026. However, docks for boat owners are still leaseable, and the playground and beach house will be available.
All about Prairie Creek Reservoir near Muncie, Indiana
Prairie Creek Reservoir covers 750 acres of land and 1,275 acres of water. The swimming beach on the east side of the lake is open Memorial Day through Labor Day with an accessible beach house offering concessions. It's between $2 and $5 to enter, depending on age. On the southeast side of the water, you can enjoy some hiking or mountain-biking on recently-developed trails. The Prairie Creek Reservoir Hiking and Biking Trail is a 2.6-mile loop with a small, 118-foot elevation gain. Reviewers on AllTrails mention that it's a great place for butterflies and wildflowers. You can also try the 3.4-mile Prairie Creek Multi-Use Trail with a 104-foot gain. Boating enthusiasts can hit the Reservoir's marina, and motorized boats are permitted (though be sure you've got all the right permits and up-to-date registration).
Prairie Creek Reservoir is a scenic area with some lovely vistas. One reviewer on Google says, "We go camping there when we have the chance, great prices, nice place, nice [people], and really pretty views. We love it." The campsites have a fantastic view of the sunset, so if you're looking for the perfect social media shot, it's worth an overnight stay.
While the RV sites on the North Shore are closed, the primitive, tent campsites on the South Shore are open. They have a water view, and vault restrooms nearby. You have to pre-pay when making a reservation at the park office, and you can stay for up to seven days in a 30-day period from April 1 through October 31. Finally, if you want to extend your Midwest experience in Indiana, you're about 19 miles away from New Castle, a friendly town full of green spaces that's also known as the "Rose City."