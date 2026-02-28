Between Fort Wayne And Louisville Is Indiana's Scenic, Crystal-Clear Lake With Camping And Trails

If you're sitting behind a desk right now, dreaming of swimming in a crystal-clear lake, hiking in the fresh air, and singing campfire songs as you roast marshmallows, you're not alone. And if your travels are taking you to the Midwest, there is a scenic spot that definitely fits the bill. About 8 miles south of the artsy college city of Muncie, Indiana, between Fort Wayne and Louisville, is Prairie Creek Reservoir. It's got everything you need for a day trip from the city, or tent camping if you plan on a longer trip.

This reservoir in Perry Township is perfect for water sports, whether you like boating, fishing, or swimming, so it's ideal for a summer vacation. One reviewer on Google says, "The beach is very affordable and clean, clean, clean," with other reviewers mentioning the water quality for boating. Additionally, a poster on Facebook who recommends the reservoir highlights the water's cleanliness.

If this sounds like the perfect getaway, the closest airport to Prairie Creek Reservoir is Fort Wayne International Airport, 72 miles away. Indianapolis International Airport, which has taken the crown for best customer service in North America, is 77 miles away. Note that there are renovations happening at Prairie Creek Reservoir's North Shore, and it won't be leasing any campsites there in 2026. However, docks for boat owners are still leaseable, and the playground and beach house will be available.