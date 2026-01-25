Indiana's Charming Midwest Locale Known As The 'Rose City' Offers Camping, Parks, And Friendly Vibes

Most of those coming to Indiana already have Indianapolis in their itinerary, and for good reason. The city has a lot to offer, from underrated neighborhoods with cobblestone charm and blooming trees to a magnificent rail trail that lets you bike to the countryside right from downtown. But if you're looking to experience Indiana's authentic charm without the noise and chaos of almost 900,000 residents and millions of other tourists, you'll have to set your sights elsewhere. New Castle, also known as "Rose City," might be the perfect candidate for what you're looking for. Filled with camping opportunities, parks, and friendly vibes, this is a nature lover's dream that never feels inaccessible.

New Castle sits about 48 miles northeast of Indianapolis. If you're coming in from afar, the nearest major entryway is Indianapolis International Airport — which not only takes the crown for the best customer service in the country, but is also one of the top three cleanest airports in America. There are a few different ways to get from Indianapolis to Pendleton, but most people find renting a car to be the best option. Not only is it the fastest choice (the drive is about an hour), but you'll be glad to have your own vehicle when exploring New Castle, as public transit is sparse. Rentals usually start at $25-$35 a day and allow you to more easily access the surrounding attractions, many of which, as you'll see in a second, can offer great variety to your itinerary.