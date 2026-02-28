Nestled Between Fort Wayne And Indianapolis Is Indiana's Picturesque Wildlife Area For Camping And Lake Fun

Indiana's diverse landscapes can provide a natural escape like no other. Some like to meander the scenic trails at Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge, while others like exploring the caves at Spring Mill State Park. If waterfront recreation is more of your speed, J. E. Roush Fish and Wildlife Area should be your playground of choice. Taking up 15 miles of the Wabash riverbank, the picturesque area consists of more than 8500 acres of space. Out of the total, 900 acres comprise just the lake, while the land makes up 7,347 acres — the rest is a 350-acre network of ponds and water detention areas. Not only that, but it also serves 60,000 acres of farmland, with hunting opportunities. With such a vast expanse, the wildlife area makes for a wonderful retreat.

Built in 1967, the artificial J. E. Roush Lake (also referred to as Huntington Lake) offers fishing and boating. You can cast a line from the creek for some catch-and-release action. When night falls, you can either drive back home or camp under the starry sky. With both electric and primitive sites available, your trip can be as rustic as you like. There's a lot more to do at the wildlife area, such as hunting, trapping, birdwatching, foraging, and practicing shooting at the range. You'll also encounter wildlife like deer, squirrels, wild turkey, and waterfowl.

As a year-round destination, you can plan a getaway to the wildlife area during the warmer months to splash around and have outdoor picnics. Visit during the off-season to base your itinerary around hunting and fishing. J. E. Roush Fish and Wildlife Area is easily accessible from Fort Wayne, as it's just 40 minutes away. Coming from Indianapolis takes 1.5 hours, while the drive from South Bend takes almost two hours.