The World's Longest Railway Tunnel Is A 35-Mile Long Journey Through The Scenic Swiss Alps

There is, of course, no scenery while traveling through the Gotthard Base Tunnel itself. However, the countryside around the tunnel is simply beautiful — The tunnel is surrounded by mountains in the scenic Swiss Alps. One beautiful route through Switzerland and the area around Gotthard base is the Treno Gottardo, one of the most scenic train journeys in Switzerland. This rail journey traverses the mountain pass of Gotthard, avoiding the speedy and efficient Gotthard Base Tunnel for the breathtaking landscapes around the tunnel. You should just see it both ways.

One of the best spots to visit around Gotthard Base Tunnel is Devil's Bridge in Schöllenen Gorge. This historic stone bridge over the Reuss River dates back to 1830. Legend has it that the devil himself helped build this bridge, according to My Switzerland. You can also see the nearby Suvorov Monument, which commemorates the 1799 battles of Russian troops against Napoleon. Once you've crossed the mountains into Ticino canton, stop at the pretty Piumogna Waterfall​​. At 43 meters (141 feet) high, this waterfall is "one of the most spectacular in Ticino," per Ticino Tourism. Modern art lovers will want to visit Giornico to see Museo La Congiunta, a minimalist concrete structure created by artist Peter Märkli in 1992. Gotthard Base Tunnel is also just east of the Swiss adventure resort town of Interlaken, a popular spot to base yourself for thrilling outdoor activities and stunning hikes.