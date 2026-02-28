The World's Longest Railway Tunnel Is A 35-Mile Long Journey Through The Scenic Swiss Alps
Switzerland is known around the world for its spectacular scenery — think snow-capped mountains, charming villages, and sparkling blue lakes. While visiting some of the prettiest and most iconic destinations in Switzerland, you can travel the country by rail, soaking up incredible views as you relax in comfort. If you take a train to south-central Switzerland, you'll discover the longest railway tunnel in the world, the Gotthard Base Tunnel.
The Gotthard Base Tunnel, completed in 2016, is 35 miles long. It also has a maximum depth of 7,546 feet, making it the deepest railway tunnel in the world as well. The tunnel passes through the base of the mountains in the Swiss Alps, which has increased capacity along the line and through the area while simultaneously connecting Erstfeld in Uri canton with Bodio in Ticino canton. The tunnel forms the "connection between German-speaking Switzerland and [Italian-speaking] Ticino," Federal Councillor Albert Rösti tells Railway Gazette. It takes about 17 minutes to pass through the tunnel on a passenger train.
What to see around the Gotthard Base Tunnel
There is, of course, no scenery while traveling through the Gotthard Base Tunnel itself. However, the countryside around the tunnel is simply beautiful — The tunnel is surrounded by mountains in the scenic Swiss Alps. One beautiful route through Switzerland and the area around Gotthard base is the Treno Gottardo, one of the most scenic train journeys in Switzerland. This rail journey traverses the mountain pass of Gotthard, avoiding the speedy and efficient Gotthard Base Tunnel for the breathtaking landscapes around the tunnel. You should just see it both ways.
One of the best spots to visit around Gotthard Base Tunnel is Devil's Bridge in Schöllenen Gorge. This historic stone bridge over the Reuss River dates back to 1830. Legend has it that the devil himself helped build this bridge, according to My Switzerland. You can also see the nearby Suvorov Monument, which commemorates the 1799 battles of Russian troops against Napoleon. Once you've crossed the mountains into Ticino canton, stop at the pretty Piumogna Waterfall. At 43 meters (141 feet) high, this waterfall is "one of the most spectacular in Ticino," per Ticino Tourism. Modern art lovers will want to visit Giornico to see Museo La Congiunta, a minimalist concrete structure created by artist Peter Märkli in 1992. Gotthard Base Tunnel is also just east of the Swiss adventure resort town of Interlaken, a popular spot to base yourself for thrilling outdoor activities and stunning hikes.