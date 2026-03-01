Missouri's Lovely Little City Is A Crowd-Free Getaway With Riverside Walks And Historic Charm

While Missouri may be home to a handful of major cities, the Midwestern state also offers several charming, more peaceful vacation destinations. New Madrid, which is located around 160 miles south of St. Louis, is home to fewer than 3,000 people, so it's the perfect place for a quiet retreat without the bustling chaos of more popular travel destinations in the state, like Kansas City or Columbia. Even though New Madrid doesn't have the stress of nonstop tourists, it still has a little bit of everything for locals and visitors alike. The small town lies on a bend along the majestic (but endangered) Mississippi River, so there is no shortage of walkways that show off the natural landmark — including Riverside Park. From outdoor activities and historical museums to unique restaurants and shops, there are plenty of ways to spend a quiet few days in New Madrid without feeling overwhelmed by the crowds found in bigger cities.

In addition to offering stunning views and local activities, New Madrid is also a historical town with Spanish and French roots. The Spanish originally conquered the area in 1780 and ruled over the land until it was traded to the French as part of the Third Treaty of San Ildefonso in 1800. However, New Madrid was eventually given up to the United States when Napoleon famously signed the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Since then, the town has been at the heart of several significant moments in U.S. history — including being on the Trail of Tears and near where the Battle of Island Number Ten during the Civil War took place.

For history buffs looking to learn more about the historical context of the area, New Madrid has founded several historic sites and museums honoring both the lives lost and the town's complicated history.