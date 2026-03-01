Missouri's Lovely Little City Is A Crowd-Free Getaway With Riverside Walks And Historic Charm
While Missouri may be home to a handful of major cities, the Midwestern state also offers several charming, more peaceful vacation destinations. New Madrid, which is located around 160 miles south of St. Louis, is home to fewer than 3,000 people, so it's the perfect place for a quiet retreat without the bustling chaos of more popular travel destinations in the state, like Kansas City or Columbia. Even though New Madrid doesn't have the stress of nonstop tourists, it still has a little bit of everything for locals and visitors alike. The small town lies on a bend along the majestic (but endangered) Mississippi River, so there is no shortage of walkways that show off the natural landmark — including Riverside Park. From outdoor activities and historical museums to unique restaurants and shops, there are plenty of ways to spend a quiet few days in New Madrid without feeling overwhelmed by the crowds found in bigger cities.
In addition to offering stunning views and local activities, New Madrid is also a historical town with Spanish and French roots. The Spanish originally conquered the area in 1780 and ruled over the land until it was traded to the French as part of the Third Treaty of San Ildefonso in 1800. However, New Madrid was eventually given up to the United States when Napoleon famously signed the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Since then, the town has been at the heart of several significant moments in U.S. history — including being on the Trail of Tears and near where the Battle of Island Number Ten during the Civil War took place.
For history buffs looking to learn more about the historical context of the area, New Madrid has founded several historic sites and museums honoring both the lives lost and the town's complicated history.
New Madrid is a quaint Missouri town between major cities
New Madrid, located roughly halfway between St. Louis and Cooper-Young, one of Tennessee's trendiest neighborhoods, is an idyllic retreat on the Mississippi River. One of the best ways to take in the views of the Mississippi River is on the Mississippi River Walk and Observation Deck. The deck is long and spacious, so there's no need to worry about crowds, according to a past visitor via Tripadvisor. Beyond the views alone, there are also signs mounted along the path with information on the local history. "This is a wonderful vantage point for some views of the Mississippi, and a good location to pose for photos," one person wrote on Tripadvisor. In addition to the relaxing riverside walk, travelers can also visit the Donaldson Point Conservation Area, a popular area nestled next to the river where you can spot a variety of bird species — including the endangered Swainson's warbler and bald eagles, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
For people traveling to New Madrid outside of Missouri, there are a few airports to fly into, including the St. Louis Lambert International Airport 175 miles north and the Memphis International Airport (ranked the most family-friendly in America) about 130 miles south. In addition to these two major hubs, there is also the smaller Cape Girardeau Regional Airport that lies roughly 47 miles north of the town. Make sure you have a car to get around when visiting.
New Madrid is on the smaller side, so there are no major motels or hotels located within the town limits — making it even more of a crowd-free destination. However, that shouldn't discourage visitors, since there are a number of chain motels as well as local bed-and-breakfasts, home rentals, and RV parks located less than 20 minutes from the heart of the city.
New Madrid has deep historical roots
Although New Madrid features outdoor and recreational activities, the town is known for its historic sites and museums. As the area's top-rated attraction on Tripadvisor, past travelers have raved about the New Madrid Historical Museum, located in the heart of town. The museum includes several exhibits telling the detailed history of the town, while also giving a glimpse into what life was like hundreds of years ago. However, what makes the museum stand out — according to history buffs on Tripadvisor — is the museum's in-depth information on the record-breaking earthquakes that took place in the region in 1811 and 1812. "The earthquake history section of the museum is great," one person wrote on Tripadvisor. "Lots of history of the event and the surrounding area plus interesting scientific facts about earthquakes." For people wanting to continue their history tour of New Madrid, they can hop on over to the Hunter-Dawson Home State Historic Site, a restored mansion and museum that details the wealth and lifestyle of past generations. Be sure to call in advance for hours of operation and tour guides.
Other historic destinations in the area include the River Walk Gallery, an arts space located within New Madrid's oldest house. There's also the restored Higgerson School Historic Site, a one-room school house dating back to the 1930s that closed its doors in 1967. Reviewers on Tripadvisor say it's worth visiting and can be toured in about an hour or so.
Beyond these attractions, the city has several parks and landmarks honoring former town members, including New Madrid County Veterans Park. "This small park in downtown New Madrid is a very touching tribute to the servicemen and women," a Tripadvisor traveler said. "While it's small, it has a big impact."