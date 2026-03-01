Colorado's 5 Best Family-Friendly Hiking Trails, According To Reddit

Hiking down a trail, breathing in fresh air, and taking in outdoor vistas can be the perfect family-bonding experience. The trick is finding a route that's family-friendly — long enough to burn off some kid energy, but not so long that anyone has a meltdown. If you're in Colorado, Reddit has some great suggestions.

We looked at a number of threads and subreddits, including r/Denver and r/coloradohikers, to find consistently recommended family-friendly hikes. We also researched the trails themselves and how far they are from major cities. Among the most frequently suggested are the Bear Creek Trail to the Castle in Lair o' the Bear Park, Castle Trail to Meadow Trail Loop in Mount Falcon Park, Perkins Central Garden Trail in Garden of the Gods Park, Rattlesnake Gulch Trail in Eldorado Canyon State Park, and Upper Maxwell Falls Trail in Arapaho National Forest. There is a range of lengths and difficulty levels in these hikes, so take everyone's abilities into account. There are also some where you can bring your family dog.

If you opt for these trails, keep Colorado's weather in mind. The Centennial State certainly gets low winter temperatures and snow, so if you're bringing young children, check the conditions before you go. Make sure you have enough snacks, water, and the right hiking shoes for everyone, and let someone know where you'll be and when to expect you back.