Tucked Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Picturesque Village With Upscale Homes And Fine Dining
As the third-largest city in the United States, Chicago is home to plenty of suburbs. These suburbs are best understood in terms of their geographic proximity to the city of Chicago, and they offer residents a lifestyle that is usually quieter (and more affordable) than in the city. And once you have experienced Chicago like a local, consider exploring its suburbs, which are known for their high levels of safety, first-in-class school systems, and convenient location. Take the charming village of Lincolnshire, a suburb home to some excellent high-end restaurants and even higher-end homes.
Lincolnshire was officially incorporated as a village in 1957 and has since grown into a community of around 8,000 residents today. Lincolnshire is characterized by large strips of greenery and trees that are protected by a Tree Preservation and Landscaping code, which makes it very hard to remove them. The village's dedication to urban forestry has helped it earn the Arbor Day Foundation's "Tree City USA" for more than 30 years in a row.
This commitment to nature adds to the charm of the village and the beauty of its neighborhoods, while also providing residents with some much-needed shady respite during the summer months. That greenery extends beyond its center, with Florsheim Nature Preserve's picturesque trails, meadows, and prairies, located a short drive from downtown. That said, if you're looking for a quiet, lush respite from the city, matched by an excellent culinary scene, Lincolnshire makes for a great weekend trip for the whole family.
Exploring Lincolnshire's exquisite eateries
Lincolnshire residents and visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to culinary options. You'll find about 30 eateries in town, ranging from quaint cafes to refined establishments. Of particular note is the upscale steakhouse Wildfire (pictured above), which specializes in horseradish, blue cheese, parmesan, mushroom-crusted steak, martini flights, and seafood dishes like cedar-planked salmon. As is expected from any good steakhouse, Wildfire also features an extensive wine list to help you choose the best bottle of red to pair with your food.
Another favorite of locals is Wright's Brew & Bistro. Located in the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort, the bistro focuses on high-quality American bistro classics like braised short ribs and Angus burgers. The restaurant offers a casual yet refined dining experience and even features outdoor games (weather permitting). You'll also find a wide selection of craft beer on tap.
Also located in the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort is Three Embers, a restaurant that distinguishes itself with its Midwestern haute cuisine, combining fresh local ingredients with techniques quintessential in southern European cooking. The ambience features neatly arranged seating, a wood-burning grill, and lakeside dining during the summer months. As the "signature" restaurant of the Lincolnshire Marriott, Three Embers opens for breakfast service during the early hours of the morning every day of the week, with dinner service starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Stand-out dinner menu items include the pistachio ravioli, squash risotto, and bleu-crusted tenderloin filet. Keep in mind that the dining experience at Three Embers is pricey, with one diner on Google Reviews stating, "Not cheap, but definitely a high-quality experience."
Appreciating Lincolnshire's historic, upscale houses
Given Lincolnshire is one of Chicago's wealthiest suburbs, it's not surprising that this affluence is reflected in the community's housing scene. According to Homes.com, houses in Lincolnshire are characterized by Colonial, Georgian, and Creole architectural facades. Median home values in the area are about $677,700 – which is well above the national average — and the vast majority of residents own their homes. Although single-family homes make up the bulk of housing designs in Lincolnshire, the village is also home to townhouses and condominiums.
A short 8-minute drive from the village center is the famous Adlai E. Stevenson Historic Home (pictured above). Stevenson was the governor of Illinois from 1949 to 1953, and the halls of this historic home have been graced with the presence of famous figures like Eleanor Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. The house — originally painted yellow – stands on 40 acres of land, and was bestowed with a National Historic Landmark designation in 2014.
To reach Lincolnshire from Chicago requires a 40-45-minute drive north. If you're interested in exploring other affluent Chicago suburbs, you should also consider checking out Hinsdale, one of America's wealthiest suburbs. You could combine trips to both suburbs by first heading west to Hinsdale from Chicago, before heading north to Lincolnshire from there. The drive from Hinsdale to Lincolnshire only takes about 40 minutes to complete.