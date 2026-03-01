Tucked Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is A Picturesque Village With Upscale Homes And Fine Dining

As the third-largest city in the United States, Chicago is home to plenty of suburbs. These suburbs are best understood in terms of their geographic proximity to the city of Chicago, and they offer residents a lifestyle that is usually quieter (and more affordable) than in the city. And once you have experienced Chicago like a local, consider exploring its suburbs, which are known for their high levels of safety, first-in-class school systems, and convenient location. Take the charming village of Lincolnshire, a suburb home to some excellent high-end restaurants and even higher-end homes.

Lincolnshire was officially incorporated as a village in 1957 and has since grown into a community of around 8,000 residents today. Lincolnshire is characterized by large strips of greenery and trees that are protected by a Tree Preservation and Landscaping code, which makes it very hard to remove them. The village's dedication to urban forestry has helped it earn the Arbor Day Foundation's "Tree City USA" for more than 30 years in a row.

This commitment to nature adds to the charm of the village and the beauty of its neighborhoods, while also providing residents with some much-needed shady respite during the summer months. That greenery extends beyond its center, with Florsheim Nature Preserve's picturesque trails, meadows, and prairies, located a short drive from downtown. That said, if you're looking for a quiet, lush respite from the city, matched by an excellent culinary scene, Lincolnshire makes for a great weekend trip for the whole family.