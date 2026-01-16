Want To Experience Chicago Like A Local? Start With These Must-Visit Spots

I first fell in love with the idea of moving to Chicago 11 years ago, on a visit to the city while I was in college. Chicago sure has changed a lot since then, from its riverfront, which has transformed its grim industrial zone into a pedestrian's paradise, to now boasting 20 Michelin-starred restaurants. Having finally made the move to settle in the Windy City in 2024 and experiencing, on a daily basis, just how much there is to see and do, I'm becoming its biggest fan.

As someone who routinely travels to every corner of this metropolitan marvel — drawing on my experiences in the real estate industry — I've been making notes on neighborhoods I love, gathering recommendations for eateries to try, and visiting places of interest. Although there are way too many spots to check out and things to experience, here is my non-exhaustive list of places I haven't seen too many people obsess over, but for those who know them, they love them.

These five spots are all located within Chicago, Illinois, proper. And although well known, they are not overwhelmingly popular among routine visitors to the Windy City. Chicago locals know about them because they're either institutions that have stood the test of time or have earned a reputation as places well worth a visit.