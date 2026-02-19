These Are America's Wealthiest Suburbs To Visit In 2026, According To Research

Although it's also well-known as a Silicon Valley suburb, Saratoga's appeal doesn't lie in cutting-edge tech or scrappy startups. It's true that it's the 14th-wealthiest suburb in the nation, where media home prices have ballooned over $4 million, but Saratoga feels much more understated than that number would lead visitors to believe. Rather, this suburb of San Jose is known for its historic downtown, wine tastings, outdoor experiences, and a vibe that leans more artistic and artisanal despite being next door to Apple's headquarters.

Throughout Saratoga, you'll see midcentury modern homes by iconic developer Joseph Eichler, whose naturalistic elements capture the understated charm that makes this area a perfect foil to the bustling energy of nearby tech hubs. Downtown, locally known as the Village, is chock-full of shops and galleries nestled along tree-lined streets, all set against the majestic backdrop of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Numerous wineries are situated in the foothills, taking advantage of the fertile soil that has earned the region a designation as an official viticultural area and the breathtaking views that make visitors want to sip and stay a while. Walk the grounds of the Villa Montalvo Arts Center and marvel at the magnificent Mediterranean architecture, or head to Hakone Gardens to experience one of the oldest Japanese Gardens in the Western Hemisphere. Wherever your travels take you, this is the kind of place best experienced at a relaxed pace: a long lunch, a garden stroll, an early evening tasting, and a drive through hillside neighborhoods that feel more like a countryside enclave than a Bay Area suburb.