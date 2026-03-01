America's Safest Suburb For The Second Straight Year Is Utah's Picturesque 'Pioneer City' Near Salt Lake
When you're looking for a great neighborhood to settle down in, safety is naturally top of mind. The U.S. is filled with communities that promise secure living, but only one has claimed the title of America's safest suburb 2 years in a row. House hunters seeking peace of mind may want to consider the picturesque Utah city of Lehi, a suburb of Salt Lake City, near the northern end of Utah Lake. A majestic city between Salt Lake and Provo, brimming with natural beauty, Lehi once again tops the annual list of "America's Safest Suburbs" compiled by the fintech company SmartAsset.
Lehi is known as "The Pioneer City," a nod to its roots as a 19th-century settlement founded by Utah's Mormon pioneers and its role as a crossroads in the American West. Travelers and correspondence journeyed through Lehi along significant routes like the Overland Stagecoach Route, Transcontinental Telegraph, and Pony Express Trail. Today, Lehi enjoys a tight-knit, family-oriented community, great schools, and a thriving tech industry, with startups and tech giants such as Adobe and Oracle, making up Utah's "Silicon Slopes."
Lehi topped SmartAsset's rankings after the company compared 360 suburbs with at least 5,000 residents located within a 15- to 45-minute drive of the 100 biggest U.S. cities. (Commuters to Salt Lake City, it's only 30 minutes from Lehi, take note!) SmartAsset considered a number of key safety metrics: rates of violent crime, property crime, traffic deaths, and even rates of drug overdoses and excessive drinking. For 2025, the study found that this tranquil suburb nestled in the shadow of Utah's idyllic Wasatch Mountains had the lowest overall combined crime rate among the suburbs analyzed, mirroring its No. 1 finish in the 2024 report.
Safety in Lehi by the numbers
SmartAsset's study draws on data from the FBI and from the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. According to the 2025 report, Lehi's violent crime rate is 0.0072 per capita, and its property crime rate is 0.0158 per capita. While those figures are not the lowest in every individual category among the top 20 suburbs, Lehi's overall performance across all safety metrics places it at the top of the rankings. The city also posts relatively low drug overdose rates, ranking 22nd out of the 360 suburbs analyzed, and recorded 5.61 traffic deaths per 100,000 people. Fewer than 10% of adults reported excessive drinking — the lowest rate in the study.
Neighborhood social media site Nextdoor backs up Lehi's sterling safety stats, giving it a 99 out of 100 safety score. Per Nextdoor's data, Lehi's overall crime rate is 22.8% lower than the national average and nearly 20% lower than Utah's statewide rate. This helps explain why, according to the Lehi City Community Safety Guide, 86% of Lehi residents report feeling safe, and 76% believe Lehi is an excellent place for families. Additionally, residents are encouraged to take a proactive role in community safety by joining the local police department's Volunteers in Police Service program, also known as "V.I.P.S."
Lehi is only a half-hour drive from Salt Lake City International Airport, one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America. If you're curious, only two other Utah suburbs made SmartAsset's list: the upscale enclave Draper, which is filled with luxury homes, came in at No. 24, while Park City, famously home to the Sundance Film Festival and some of the country's best skiing, ranked No. 91.