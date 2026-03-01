America's Safest Suburb For The Second Straight Year Is Utah's Picturesque 'Pioneer City' Near Salt Lake

When you're looking for a great neighborhood to settle down in, safety is naturally top of mind. The U.S. is filled with communities that promise secure living, but only one has claimed the title of America's safest suburb 2 years in a row. House hunters seeking peace of mind may want to consider the picturesque Utah city of Lehi, a suburb of Salt Lake City, near the northern end of Utah Lake. A majestic city between Salt Lake and Provo, brimming with natural beauty, Lehi once again tops the annual list of "America's Safest Suburbs" compiled by the fintech company SmartAsset.

Lehi is known as "The Pioneer City," a nod to its roots as a 19th-century settlement founded by Utah's Mormon pioneers and its role as a crossroads in the American West. Travelers and correspondence journeyed through Lehi along significant routes like the Overland Stagecoach Route, Transcontinental Telegraph, and Pony Express Trail. Today, Lehi enjoys a tight-knit, family-oriented community, great schools, and a thriving tech industry, with startups and tech giants such as Adobe and Oracle, making up Utah's "Silicon Slopes."

Lehi topped SmartAsset's rankings after the company compared 360 suburbs with at least 5,000 residents located within a 15- to 45-minute drive of the 100 biggest U.S. cities. (Commuters to Salt Lake City, it's only 30 minutes from Lehi, take note!) SmartAsset considered a number of key safety metrics: rates of violent crime, property crime, traffic deaths, and even rates of drug overdoses and excessive drinking. For 2025, the study found that this tranquil suburb nestled in the shadow of Utah's idyllic Wasatch Mountains had the lowest overall combined crime rate among the suburbs analyzed, mirroring its No. 1 finish in the 2024 report.