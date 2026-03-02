The 5 Best Places To Camp At Bryce Canyon National Park, According To Visitors

As one of only two campgrounds within the national park itself, North Campground slid into the top spot on our list, earning an overall rating of 4.3 on Tripadvisor, a 4.5 on Google, and a 99% positive rating on Hipcamp. The campground has 100 campsites, with designated areas for RVs and tents, available at $30 per night. We ranked North Campground ahead of the other in-park campground due to its slightly higher ratings and higher numbers of reviews across different sites. The fact that it's open year-round, whereas Sunset Campground closes completely during the colder months, also helped boost this spot. One Tripadvisor reviewer expressed why they preferred North Campground to Sunset Campground: "We found this better than Sunset because the roads were smoother and the ground was drier, less muddy. The location is better too, a lot closer to Sunrise Point, the Rim Trail, and the lodge."

What visitors seem to love most about this campground is its location, tucked in a pretty pine forest right in the center of the park. From North Campground, the Visitor Center, the General Store, hiking areas like the Fairyland Loop, and famous vistas like Sunrise Point are all within a mile's walking distance. One Tripadvisor reviewer exclaimed, "... nice shady tent sites — can access hikes right from Campground! Amazing! Don't have to deal with full parking lots because you're right there on fairyland, sunset, sunrise — really great!" Many reviewers also appreciated the cleanliness of this campground; on Tripadvisor, it has an overall cleanliness rating of 4.5 out of 5, beating out Sunset's rating of 4.2 in this area.

For many visitors, North Campground's excellent location seemed to make up for its lack of showers and hook-ups, though it does offer basic amenities like bathrooms with sinks and flush toilets along with trash and recycling collection. Do keep in mind that tent campsites close when temperatures are below freezing.