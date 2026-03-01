John Wayne's Go-To Steakhouse Is A California Foodie Must-Visit Famous For Giant Portions

Born in Winterset, Iowa, in 1907, Academy Award-winning actor John Wayne wasn't originally from California, but his legacy is strongly associated with the Golden State. An icon of Hollywood's Golden Age, "the Duke" spent nearly two decades living in the coastal SoCal enclave of Newport Beach, where the closest airport, a hidden gem with some of the shortest wait times in America, is named after him. And just across the street from John Wayne Airport is the late film star's go-to steakhouse, Gulliver's, a local institution famous for its giant portions.

According to the restaurant's website, John Wayne was a "frequent guest" who dined at his preferred table on a regular basis. Though it's not known what his standard order was, online sources indicate that the actor's favorite dishes were hearty and meat-centric, like this T-bone steak with whiskey butter or the dish that's named after him, the cheese-and-ground-beef-layered John Wayne Casserole.

Gulliver's, an English pub-inspired eatery that opened in 1970, specializes in generous portions of classic steakhouse fare. Think prime rib and rack of lamb served with decadent sides from creamed corn to Yorkshire pudding, all of which are right up John Wayne's alley, from the sounds of it. Rounding out the menu are lunch specials like old-fashioned pot roast and homemade desserts, including a boozy English trifle with Devonshire cream, raspberries, and sponge cake, topped with whipped cream, strawberries, rum, and sherry.