John Wayne's Go-To Steakhouse Is A California Foodie Must-Visit Famous For Giant Portions
Born in Winterset, Iowa, in 1907, Academy Award-winning actor John Wayne wasn't originally from California, but his legacy is strongly associated with the Golden State. An icon of Hollywood's Golden Age, "the Duke" spent nearly two decades living in the coastal SoCal enclave of Newport Beach, where the closest airport, a hidden gem with some of the shortest wait times in America, is named after him. And just across the street from John Wayne Airport is the late film star's go-to steakhouse, Gulliver's, a local institution famous for its giant portions.
According to the restaurant's website, John Wayne was a "frequent guest" who dined at his preferred table on a regular basis. Though it's not known what his standard order was, online sources indicate that the actor's favorite dishes were hearty and meat-centric, like this T-bone steak with whiskey butter or the dish that's named after him, the cheese-and-ground-beef-layered John Wayne Casserole.
Gulliver's, an English pub-inspired eatery that opened in 1970, specializes in generous portions of classic steakhouse fare. Think prime rib and rack of lamb served with decadent sides from creamed corn to Yorkshire pudding, all of which are right up John Wayne's alley, from the sounds of it. Rounding out the menu are lunch specials like old-fashioned pot roast and homemade desserts, including a boozy English trifle with Devonshire cream, raspberries, and sponge cake, topped with whipped cream, strawberries, rum, and sherry.
Follow John Wayne's footsteps to Gulliver's
As you may surmise, Gulliver's isn't the spot to grab a light midday meal or share some appetizers; it's a place for a celebratory feast. Many past diners have commented on the generous portions of everything from prime rib and steak sandwiches to roast duck and Alaskan king salmon. "The food is massive," said one Google reviewer. "The entrees are giant plates." And don't forget about drinks; John Wayne was famously a bourbon lover, and a few cocktails on the bar menu pay homage to his memory. Try a bourbon-based drink like the signature Old Fashioned, a house specialty, or the Duke's Manhattan, which is finished with orange bitters and a bourbon cherry.
Part of the restaurant's charm, both for Wayne's generation and today's clientele, is the old-world setting that allows you to sit back and enjoy the dining experience. "The place felt like a time capsule in the best way," said one recent guest. "From the dark wood interior to the silver carts rolling by with giant cuts of meat, everything had that old-school charm. The waiter came over in a crisp jacket and took his time explaining things, which I appreciated." Whether locals or travelers, many reviewers are repeat visitors. "We have been going to Gulliver's for years," one person commented. "Always a pleasure to dine here and I recommend you do the same!"
Gulliver's, located in the affluent college town of Irvine, one of the safest cities in America, is open on weekdays for lunch (from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.), happy hour (3 to 7 p.m.), and dinner (5 to 9 p.m.). If you're planning to dine with them during a vacation, be aware that they only serve dinner on weekends, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made online.