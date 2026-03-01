Between Minneapolis And Madison Is A Wisconsin Antique Village With Fishing And Camping

Antique lovers can find lots hidden gems throughout the Midwest, which is why it's such a great region for traveling by car, like this road trip to one of these Midwest towns that are time capsules of 1950s Americana. Between Minneapolis and Madison, you'll find a small Wisconsin village with a surprising treasure trove of antique shops: Hixton.

With a population of under 500 people, Hixton is a tiny village with an antique scene that's worthy of a much bigger city. In fact, Hixton is home to four large antique shops, leading one YouTuber to dub it "the town of antique malls" that "has more vintage than population." Local magazine Volume One calls Hixton "the Antiquing Capital of Wisconsin" with more antique stores "than the number of taverns and churches." Serious antique hunters say that it's easy to spend full days in Hixton, combing through antiques in search of a gem.

Located in Jackson County, Hixton is a little under two-hour drive southeast of Minneapolis and a little over a two-hour drive northwest of Madison. Located in a rural area, it also offers multiple spots for either shore or wade-in trout fishing and a popular, family-friendly campsite. Those who prefer a hotel will find options about a 15-minute drive away in Black River Falls, a riverfront Wisconsin city with friendly vibes and scenic natural views.