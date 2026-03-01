Between Minneapolis And Madison Is A Wisconsin Antique Village With Fishing And Camping
Antique lovers can find lots hidden gems throughout the Midwest, which is why it's such a great region for traveling by car, like this road trip to one of these Midwest towns that are time capsules of 1950s Americana. Between Minneapolis and Madison, you'll find a small Wisconsin village with a surprising treasure trove of antique shops: Hixton.
With a population of under 500 people, Hixton is a tiny village with an antique scene that's worthy of a much bigger city. In fact, Hixton is home to four large antique shops, leading one YouTuber to dub it "the town of antique malls" that "has more vintage than population." Local magazine Volume One calls Hixton "the Antiquing Capital of Wisconsin" with more antique stores "than the number of taverns and churches." Serious antique hunters say that it's easy to spend full days in Hixton, combing through antiques in search of a gem.
Located in Jackson County, Hixton is a little under two-hour drive southeast of Minneapolis and a little over a two-hour drive northwest of Madison. Located in a rural area, it also offers multiple spots for either shore or wade-in trout fishing and a popular, family-friendly campsite. Those who prefer a hotel will find options about a 15-minute drive away in Black River Falls, a riverfront Wisconsin city with friendly vibes and scenic natural views.
Hixton's antique shops
Hixton is home to four antique shops, the largest being Hixton House Antique Mall (above), hosting over 90 vendors in a three-story former school building. Wandering through the hallways into the former gym, cafeteria, or science lab, you'll find a huge variety of eclectic antiques at a wide range of prices. Hixton House Antique Mall has a 4.5 average on Google reviews and a 4.5 on Tripadvisor.
Miller's Antiques & Auction Company is impossible to miss, with larger-than-life red cowboy boot statues framing the door. Inside the 22,000-square-foot space you'll find what Travel Wisconsin writes is "guaranteed to be one of the most interesting antique stores in Wisconsin." The shop has two adorable cats, one of whom is particularly friendly, and it specializes in vintage advertising. Miller's has a 4.5 rating on Google reviews, and prices are higher here than other Hixton shops.
Housed in a century-old barn, Cobblestone Cottage features over 90 booths offering vintage clothing, accessories, and home décor as well as a selection of more modern gifts. Volume One notes that most of the items fit the "farmhouse aesthetic." The shop has a 4.7 average on Google reviews. Finally, the Village Peddler, housed in a former hardware store, offers vintage as well as repurposed items. There's even a bar here, so shoppers can have a drink after they browse. The Village Peddler has a 4.5 average on Google reviews. For those who want to do even more antique shopping, both Hixton Antique Mall and the Village Peddler host a series of flea markets with additional vendors during the warmer months.
Fishing, camping, and fruit-picking in Hixton
Rather hang out in nature than spend the day antiquing? Hixton has something for those in your family who don't want to spend the day indoors. Within Hixton's borders, the North Branch Trempealeau River Fishery Area (a class 1 and 2 trout stream), the Smith Pond Fishery Area (a class 2 and 3 trout stream), and the Tank Creek Fishery Area (a class 1 trout stream) all offer shore fishing and wade fishing for brook and brown trout. All three also have nearby wetlands for bird-watching and wildlife viewing, seasonal berry-picking, hiking, and cross-country skiing in winter.
While Hixton has no hotels, you can camp at Hixton/Alma Center KOA Holiday (above), which offers plenty of family-friendly activities, including a heated swimming pool and another place to fish. Campers can choose from cabins, a lodge, tent and RV sites. There's a giant jumping pillow, summer Saturday wagon rides, and rental bikes. The campground has a 4.8 rating on both Google reviews and Tripadvisor, with reviewers praising the family- and dog-friendly atmosphere, convenient location near major highways, and lack of light pollution ideal for stargazing.
In summer and fall, another local highlight is Cain's Orchard, which grows blueberries, grapes, and apples. Visitors can shop for fresh produce, walk a scenic nature trail, and spend hours picking their own fruit. The orchard has a 4.9 rating on Google reviews. "It felt like I was getting a glimpse into what heaven will be like! The fields were beautiful with breathtaking views of the surrounding hills," raves one Google reviewer who visited in August. "The berries! Seemingly endless acres of blueberries ripe & ready for picking." Going antique-hunting through Wisconsin? Don't miss Delavan, a lakeside haven with antique shops, eclectic dining, and murals.