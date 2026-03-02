​​​​A Short, Scenic Hike With A Devilish Name Leads To One Of Colorado's Most Impressive Mountain Views

Devil's Head Lookout is situated on top of a massive rocky outcrop at an elevation of 9,748 feet. The final push to the top requires climbing 143 stairs to reach the lookout tower, but trekking up the stairs is necessary to take in the incredible mountain views that await. You can see about 100 miles in any direction while soaking up unbeatable 360-degree panoramas. Notable visible landmarks include Pike Forest, the Front Range, Denver (in clear weather), Pike's Peak to the south, and even views of Kansas to the east. A number of AllTrails users praise the spectacular vistas, and one Tripadvisor reviewer remarked that it was "one of the most breathtaking views I have ever had a privilege to witness!" Only ten people are allowed at the lookout at once, so you may have to wait before climbing the stairs on busy days.

Devil's Head Lookout Trail is accessed by Rampart Range Road, a dirt road that's only open seasonally. The road is closed by December 1 and opens later in the spring — usually from April 1, but sometimes not until late May, depending on road conditions. The best time to experience this permit-free hike is from mid-June to October. While there are vault toilets at the parking lot, a number of AllTrails hikers recommend bringing your own toilet paper. And, once you've soaked in as much of the tower's views as you can, head to the nearby scenic small town of Larkspur, between Denver and Colorado Springs, for more outdoor recreation.