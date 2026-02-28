Portland Locals Line Up For These 5 Friendly Neighborhood Brunch Spots, According To Reviews

One could easily wax poetic about Portland's food scene. This Oregon city's culinary offerings are arguably on another level. The streets are lined with cafes, brewing what is perhaps some of the best coffee in the country, charming restaurants, and food cart pods, all of which welcome diners to embark on a culinary odyssey. With eateries like Langbaan, a bold Thai restaurant with creative dishes, and Pine State Biscuits, a hole-in-the-wall haven featured by Guy Fieri, there's no shortage of cuisines to try either. But Portland is also a hotspot for brunch enthusiasts, so much so that it's not uncommon to see crowds forming outside of the city's popular brunch spots.

Those craving a late breakfast or who prefer breakfast grub for lunch don't have to look far to find a place to eat in this foodie-centric city. Don't know any locals who can show you the way? We've pored over local blogs, Portland-focused publications, and Yelp reviews to uncover five friendly neighborhood brunch spots that Portland locals line up for.