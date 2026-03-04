5 Affordable Denver Restaurants Locals Swear By, According To Reddit

Denver, Colorado — aka the Mile High City – is a fun-filled destination. The city has more than 200 parks and averages over 300 days of sunshine a year. You can check out Confluence Park, where you can kayak and surf downtown, hit the pedestrian-friendly 16th Street Mall, or head outside the city for some invigorating outdoor activities. You can visit viral Denver social media destinations that look better in real life than in photos, or catch a game featuring one of the city's pro sports teams. Whatever you choose, you're bound to get hungry after a day of sightseeing. If you don't want to drop a lot of cash, though, Reddit has suggestions. We looked at multiple Reddit threads in r/denverfood and r/Denver to find inexpensive restaurants locals say are worth a visit. The top choices are Steuben's, Gyroz, Blackjack Pizza & Salads, Butcher Block Cafe, and Atomic Cowboy.

Denver International Airport is roughly 27 miles from downtown. If you don't have a car, you can take the A Line train for about $10 one way to Union Station; trains run roughly every 15 to 30 minutes. Denver also has a light rail and bus system, and downtown is relatively walkable, with colleges, museums, hotels, stadiums, a theme park, and an aquarium within close proximity. If you're walking, however, you'll need fuel, so read on.