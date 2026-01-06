5 Viral Destinations In And Around Denver That Look Even Cooler In Person
The state of Colorado is well known for its stunning scenery and abundance of activities, making it a must-visit state for plenty of people. Its capital city is no different, offering tons of fun things to do year-round. While social media has done a great job highlighting some of Denver's most appealing aspects — from its bustling food scene to the historic architecture to the easy access to nature — there are some places that are even better when you're actually standing in front of them. The selected destinations on this list are quite popular, and they all possess a wow factor that can only truly be experienced in person.
As beautiful as Colorado is, many considerations went into the construction of this list. First, since it focuses on areas in and around Denver, all locations had to be easily accessible from Denver International Airport. This is a convenient location for travelers to orient themselves, as well as an place where it's easy to find transportation for their sightseeing excursions. Additionally, each location offers plenty of activities that cater to various interests, ensuring that they are as entertaining as they are beautiful. While they may look great on social media, these locations are truly a marvel when experienced up close.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
Fans of music, natural beauty, and history should add the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater to their bucket list. Considered one of Colorado's ultimate travel destinations, this venue is known worldwide for providing an unforgettable concert experience. Though Red Rocks became a National Historic Landmark in 2015, it had long established itself as a popular location before then, and continues to be one of the state's most popular landmarks, with 1.8 million posts on Instagram featuring it as a location tag. The amphitheater, built directly into the 300-foot-tall sandstone formations, has had many legendary performers grace its stage since its official opening in 1941, from the Beatles in 1964 to Metallica in 1989.
Located in Morrison, a Denver suburb with mountain scenery and a historic downtown, it is approximately 37 miles from Denver International Airport. Visitors are advised to wear comfortable shoes and bring water, as there will be plenty of walking to do, and to arrive early, as it tends to be quite crowded during the concert season (April through November). Although the amphitheater is famous as a concert venue, access is free year-round whenever it is not hosting an act, so check the website prior to making your trip to this breathtaking landmark. The amphitheatre also has a gift shop, restaurant, and a Performer's Hall of Fame to showcase all of the talented artists who have performed there. Featuring stunning panoramic views of the plains, this natural wonder manages to be even more breathtaking in person. For those who don't mind an early morning hike, Jasmine Alley recommends arriving at dawn to watch the sun rise over the Centennial State.
Denver Union Station
A trip to Denver would be incomplete without stopping by Denver Union Station, a city staple and transportation hub that features a world-class hotel and award-winning restaurants. Located in the Lower Downtown neighborhood, the station is well regarded for its architecture, with Tripadvisor reviewers noting the blend of modern and historic elements that reflect the city in which it stands. It is also one of the trendiest spots on this list, as 143,000 posts on Instagram have its location tag. When it opened in 1881, it was the Denver Unit Depot, and it was the tallest building in the West. In 1914, it was replaced with the Denver Union Station, and while the station has undergone plenty of changes since then, the original granite and terracotta exterior remains.
In 2014, Union Station underwent a major restoration, adding places to dine and shop. What was once just a train station is now a bustling hub of community and architecture, and it has several ways to get around the city. There's even a free shuttle that makes multiple stops on 16th Street, with the route ending at Civic Center Station. As you wait for your ride, try dining at one of the various restaurants; whether you're just stopping by for a quick coffee or sitting and dining with friends, there are plenty of options to choose from.
The new Great Hall offers tons of picturesque scenes, from the colorful flower shop that greets you upon entering to the soaring arched windows that bathe the room in sunlight. One of the most notable additions is the luxurious Crawford Hotel. Located on the upper floors of Union Station, this hotel offers convenient access to the rest of the city, as well as discounts at select Union Station businesses. Filled with unique rooms that reflect the area's history, this hotel is well worth the high price tag, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
River North Arts District
The River North Art District, also known as "RiNo," is a charming, colorful Denver neighborhood well-known for being a great place for some Instagram-worthy pictures. Once an industrial area, it has transformed into an artists' hub known for the stunning murals and graffiti art created by local artists that can be found all around. For a self-guided tour of this vibrant neighborhood, check out its official website for a map of murals and explore at your own pace.
There are also plenty of stunning artworks to see in local galleries. Plinth Gallery showcases contemporary ceramic art and hosts a new exhibition each month, making each visit seem as if it is your first. There is also fooLPRoof, which maintains a diverse collection of art across various mediums, from ceramics to paintings to fiber arts.
Though picture-perfect scenes can be found all over this area, the RiNo Art Park & Promenade is a must-see for art enthusiasts. Opened in 2021, the park is lined with impressive murals, gardens, and sculptures, making it a great place for an afternoon stroll. Beloved by visitors and guests alike, this beautiful park can only truly be appreciated in person. But art installations aren't all that RiNo has to offer; in fact, the neighborhood's robust art scene is complemented by its equally impressive music scene. For an evening of live music and delicious cuisine, visit Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club, a lively yet intimate establishment located in a restored warehouse. Another local favorite is Globe Hall Live Music & Kitchen, where visitors can enjoy delicious barbecue while listening to local live music acts. The River North Art District is easily accessible from Denver International Airport, which is approximately 20 miles away.
Washington Avenue and the Table Mountain Inn
Just about 15 miles west of Denver is Golden, a sun-drenched mountain town that feels as if it's much farther from the bustling Mile High City. While Golden has tons of trendy locations, the large "Welcome to Golden" arch that sits at the start of Washington Avenue is one of Colorado's most-photographed locations. Beyond its picturesque exterior, the avenue has plenty of locally owned shops, cafes, and galleries to occupy your time. This is a great place to find custom gifts or a treat for yourself. Among the eclectic shops is Adorne Jewelry & Gift Shop, which features unique, handmade jewelry created in-house. For decorative art crafted by local artists, the Spirits in the Wind Gallery is only a few steps away. From the handcrafted skincare products at Spinster Sisters Co. to the chic custom clothes and accessories at Look What I Found Boutique, every visitor is sure to find something to carry home on Washington Avenue.
Washington Avenue is where you can also find the unique Table Mountain Inn, a boutique hotel with welcoming Western decor and incredible views of the Rockies. Here, visitors are encouraged to slow down and relax, a task made quite easy due to the cozy yet spacious guestrooms. Its location makes it a great place to unwind after a day of shopping on Washington Avenue, and it even has its own restaurant, Table Mountain Grill & Cantina.
Saint Mary's Glacier
As Colorado is known for its abundance of outdoor activities and natural landscapes, it would be remiss not to mention at least one. Rounding out our list is the popular and scenic Saint Mary's Glacier, a semi-permanent snowfield located in Arapaho National Forest. With over 102,000 location tags on Instagram, this is a pretty popular spot on social media. It is located approximately 65 miles west of Denver International Airport, and even the drive there is noted to be picturesque; the closer you get to the mountain, the further you get from the hustle and bustle of city life, until you're surrounded by nature.
The hike to Saint Mary's Glacier is considered relatively moderate and is approximately 1.5 miles round-trip. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to avoid the crowds, especially during the summer months when it is most popular. Still, the crowds and rough terrain are worth it, according to Tripadvisor visitors, as the view from the top is breathtaking. Hikers should remember to wear comfortable, sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water.
While the summer months are the most popular, there are plenty of things to do year-round. Approximately half a mile up the trail is St. Mary's Lake, a great resting point for hikers. On top of the snowfield, popular activities include snowboarding and skiing. Plus, it's a great way to beat the heat during the summer, as the snow at the top is always there.