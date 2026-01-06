5 Viral Destinations In And Around Denver That Look Even Cooler In Person

A trip to Denver would be incomplete without stopping by Denver Union Station, a city staple and transportation hub that features a world-class hotel and award-winning restaurants. Located in the Lower Downtown neighborhood, the station is well regarded for its architecture, with Tripadvisor reviewers noting the blend of modern and historic elements that reflect the city in which it stands. It is also one of the trendiest spots on this list, as 143,000 posts on Instagram have its location tag. When it opened in 1881, it was the Denver Unit Depot, and it was the tallest building in the West. In 1914, it was replaced with the Denver Union Station, and while the station has undergone plenty of changes since then, the original granite and terracotta exterior remains.

In 2014, Union Station underwent a major restoration, adding places to dine and shop. What was once just a train station is now a bustling hub of community and architecture, and it has several ways to get around the city. There's even a free shuttle that makes multiple stops on 16th Street, with the route ending at Civic Center Station. As you wait for your ride, try dining at one of the various restaurants; whether you're just stopping by for a quick coffee or sitting and dining with friends, there are plenty of options to choose from.

The new Great Hall offers tons of picturesque scenes, from the colorful flower shop that greets you upon entering to the soaring arched windows that bathe the room in sunlight. One of the most notable additions is the luxurious Crawford Hotel. Located on the upper floors of Union Station, this hotel offers convenient access to the rest of the city, as well as discounts at select Union Station businesses. Filled with unique rooms that reflect the area's history, this hotel is well worth the high price tag, according to Tripadvisor reviews.