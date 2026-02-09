5 Colorado Food Challenges In Denver Restaurants With Enormous Helpings

Many travelers see Denver as a must-visit destination in Colorado – and a big part of its appeal is the food scene. From a steakhouse that showcases Denver's Old West legacy to contemporary Mexican food with Michelin recognition, the city offers something for nearly every palate. That includes diners who like to make their restaurant visits a "go big or go home" affair by taking on food challenges. We found five Denver restaurants with supersized specialties of all kinds where you can attempt to show off your digestive fortitude.

Each challenge dish isn't just massive for the time you have to consume it — it's also surprisingly good, at least at the start. Even if you're not planning to take one on yourself, all of these restaurants serve more moderately sized dishes that are well worth ordering. You never know, you might even spot someone mid-challenge while you're there — or find yourself inspired to attempt it on a future visit.

A few things to keep in mind: For many of these challenges, you can't simply walk in and participate. You may need to give the restaurant a couple of days' notice so the kitchen can prepare, and you can expect to sign a waiver as these are very much try-at-your-own-risk dishes. Finish successfully, and you'll typically earn bragging rights, a free meal, and sometimes merch to prove it.