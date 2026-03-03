Fort Lauderdale's 5 Best Beachfront Restaurants With Ocean Views, According To Reviews

In Fort Lauderdale, the Atlantic's dazzling coastline takes center stage with beachfront restaurants and their sweeping ocean views stealing the show. Digging into a seafood dish before strolling beachside along the art-filled Las Olas Boulevard might be a casual Tuesday for locals, but that isn't to say they don't indulge alongside tourists. As someone born and raised in the city, I can tell you that there are five standout restaurants worthy of a spot on your itinerary, and based on customer reviews, I'm not alone in telling you that you won't regret eating at them.

From the "Venice of America" to the outskirts of downtown, we whittled our list down to restaurants that not only have incredible views of the ocean but also mouthwatering food ratings. American, Italian, Mexican, and Japanese dishes populate menus with a melting pot of flavor, showcasing the diverse culture found in Fort Lauderdale. The city, a 45-minute drive from Miami, draws an international crowd of travelers who stay at coastal hotels and dine at the surrounding oceanfront establishments. Florida has seen an increase in its immigrant population, so its culinary scene is being influenced on a global scale.

To build this list, we turned to Yelp, TripAdvisor, Google, OpenTable, and Instagram to uncover Fort Lauderdale's best beachfront restaurants. Taking into account their honors and awards, we found both chic date-night destinations with sophisticated meals and laid-back beach huts that serve up your favorite handhelds. These restaurants provide a well-rounded list of range, location, and off-the-chart ratings from travelers and locals alike.