Fort Lauderdale's 5 Best Beachfront Restaurants With Ocean Views, According To Reviews
In Fort Lauderdale, the Atlantic's dazzling coastline takes center stage with beachfront restaurants and their sweeping ocean views stealing the show. Digging into a seafood dish before strolling beachside along the art-filled Las Olas Boulevard might be a casual Tuesday for locals, but that isn't to say they don't indulge alongside tourists. As someone born and raised in the city, I can tell you that there are five standout restaurants worthy of a spot on your itinerary, and based on customer reviews, I'm not alone in telling you that you won't regret eating at them.
From the "Venice of America" to the outskirts of downtown, we whittled our list down to restaurants that not only have incredible views of the ocean but also mouthwatering food ratings. American, Italian, Mexican, and Japanese dishes populate menus with a melting pot of flavor, showcasing the diverse culture found in Fort Lauderdale. The city, a 45-minute drive from Miami, draws an international crowd of travelers who stay at coastal hotels and dine at the surrounding oceanfront establishments. Florida has seen an increase in its immigrant population, so its culinary scene is being influenced on a global scale.
To build this list, we turned to Yelp, TripAdvisor, Google, OpenTable, and Instagram to uncover Fort Lauderdale's best beachfront restaurants. Taking into account their honors and awards, we found both chic date-night destinations with sophisticated meals and laid-back beach huts that serve up your favorite handhelds. These restaurants provide a well-rounded list of range, location, and off-the-chart ratings from travelers and locals alike.
Casablanca Cafe
On the corner of Seabreeze Boulevard and Alhambra Street, you'll find a pocket of Mediterranean elegance at Casablanca Cafe. Located just across the street from the "hottest U.S. gay beach" in Florida, Sebastian Beach, its location and two-story setup give guests the ultimate view of the stunning Atlantic on a sunny day. In the evening, warm fuchsia and orange lighting bounces off its beige walls, giving the space a sexy Moroccan ambiance. If you don't get a seat outside, the inside is just as much of an experience, with detailed Moorish-inspired lamps and decorative plants providing a romantic aesthetic.
With more than 5,800 reviews on Google, it's locked in a solid 4.5-star rating, with diners praising its ambience. Its palm tree-lined ocean views are also a highlight for guests as they dine on Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. The menu features hummus dips, filet mignon, and seafood pasta dishes; however, customers' mouths water over their blackened Florida grouper and baked escargot.
The Middle Eastern cafe won a 2024 Quality Business Award for the "Best Cafe in Fort Lauderdale, Florida," as well as a 2025 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award. Guests can also enjoy weekday happy hour specials and listen to live music.
Lona Cocina Tequileria
Just a five-minute walk north of Casablanca Cafe, you'll discover Lona Cocina Tequileria. This vibrant, stylish, modern Mexican restaurant brings the spice to Fort Lauderdale. With an impeccable view of the glittering Atlantic, the restaurant's plush orange cushions pop against crisp white umbrellas. At Lona, locals can easily forget they're minutes from home, and travelers get the full South Florida vibe shown in mainstream media.
Guests can order the lump crab guacamole dip or lobster quesadilla, dishes that put a contemporary twist on authentic Mexican food. Chef Pablo Salas' fusion of flavors pairs so well that the restaurant won the 2026 People's Choice award for "Best Bite" at Visit Fort Lauderdale's Food & Wine Festival. With more than 3,900 Tripadvisor reviews, Lona has a rating of 4.7 stars. Customers especially recommend the Mahi Mahi fish tacos, carne asada tacos, and chicken fajitas.
Lona's picturesque patio, vibrant patterned walls, and Mexican-inspired decor are intentional with every little detail. It's an escape that feels like you've been transported to coastal Mexico without leaving the heart of Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant is connected to the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, resulting in a clientele of hotel guests, beachgoers, and locals who stop by for a spicy margarita and take in the gorgeous surf. After dinner, travelers can cross the street, take a nice stroll along the sandy shore, and enjoy the cool breeze in the evening.
S3 (Sun Surf Sand)
S3 (Sun Sand Surf) exemplifies upscale lounging under the sun, next to the sand, and along the surf. The name is pretty telling, and its straightforward branding is why people love it so much. Its burnt orange cushions and sultry brown and yellow interior showcase the colors of a sunset, resulting in a sophisticated indoor-outdoor ambiance. The classy patio is complete with sleek manual fireplaces that blaze over crystal beds. In Florida's year-round warmth, pairing a stunning beach view with cozy fire pits elevates the experience, making every evening a premier night out.
The restaurant offers Asian-inspired cuisine with an outstanding brunch menu featuring poke bowls, a hangover steak bowl, and avocado toast. In fact, it was recognized by Fort Lauderdale Magazine for having the area's Best Brunch in 2025. As per OpenTable, the public rates S3 at 4.6 stars with over 4,800 submissions. Guests frequently use the word "amazing" to describe the food and the atmosphere, particularly highlighting the goat cheese croquettes, octopus, and branzino.
S3 is connected to the Beach House Fort Lauderdale, a Hilton Resort, giving worldwide guests easy access to beachfront dining. It's the kind of place where even locals feel like they're on vacation, taking in the salty air as they sip on a delicious mimosa. S3 is a luxe experience that's just minutes away from Lona Cocina Tequileria, as well. With this strip of restaurants — S3 (Sun Surf Sand), Lona Cocina Tequileria, and Casablanca Cafe — you'll be reminded why Fort Lauderdale is one of South Florida's most scenic dining destinations.
Bo's Beach
If you're looking for a casual "beach shack" vibe, Bo's Beach is where you want to go. It's the kind of place where you rinse your toes off at the beach showers, flip-flop your way across the street, and order a juicy burger paired with an ice-cold beer. It has floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, so even if you sit inside, you can experience some striking oceanfront views. For outdoor diners, wooden tables are complemented with umbrellas to cool off in the shade under the sunny skies.
From grilled oysters to pepperoni pizza and lobster mac 'n' cheese, the menu offers a combination of American, Italian, and seafood options to satisfy virtually any appetite. With close to 2,000 Google reviews and a 4.2-star rating, guests particularly enjoy the creamy crab soup, the fish sandwich, and the shrimp — one customer even claims it to be the best shrimp she's ever had.
The owner is former Miami Dolphin Kim Bokamper, so, of course, sporting events are featured on every television that decorates the walls. Live music fills the space on the weekends, when customers are compelled to sing and dance along, keeping the energy high. Patrons not only love the ambiance but also the beachfront location. They say that you can nearly "taste the ocean breeze" while you dine. The space has Sunday brunch and weekday happy hours, where customers sip on a cold cocktail just in time for sunset. Whether you stumble upon Bo's Beach while strolling alongside the shore or plan to meet there for a night out with friends, it's an effortlessly memorable meal with an awe-inspiring landscape.
Evelyn's Fort Lauderdale
We might have saved the best for last with a Michelin-recognized Mediterranean cuisine situated at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale. Evelyn's is a beachfront restaurant that's the epitome of class and, as guests say, taste, too! With 4.7 stars on OpenTable, "fantastic," "amazing," and "wonderful" are just a few adjectives used to describe it. The Michelin Guide recommends the pomegranate-glazed Ora King salmon as well as the spiced basmati rice and lentils served with key lime tzatziki sauce, giving the traditional Mediterranean dish a Key West flavor. For beverages, it's all about the wine selection. Evelyn's won a "Best of Award of Excellence" in 2025 from Wine Spectator, importing bottles from France, Italy, and California.
Its oceanfront location makes Evelyn's a premier place to have a sophisticated brunch or romantic date night. Set within the Four Seasons, guests can experience a curated fine dining experience just steps away from the shoreline. The restaurant's beige interiors, navy couch-like seating, and white marble tables provide a nautical-style opulence that highlights the sparkling waters, and the floor-to-ceiling windows allow guests to soak up their surroundings from wherever they're seated. Evelyn's sets an elegant tone that invites a refined clientele to have an exceptional experience. Booking a table here transforms any celebration into an unforgettable oceanfront affair.
Methodology
To find Fort Lauderdale's five best beachfront restaurants with ocean views, I began with my personal knowledge. As a South Florida native, I'm familiar with popular oceanfront restaurants that are crowd favorites as well as others that fly under the radar on mainstream lists. I thought of places along Fort Lauderdale Beach that are close to hotels for travelers' ease, using Google Maps to check the various locations' proximity to nearby beaches.
The resulting list was narrowed down by public opinion, which was determined by searching Google reviews, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and OpenTable. Each restaurant's Instagram following was also a good indicator of its popularity. I scoured the reviews to find favorite menu items and overall opinions. I also wanted to know if these places had any accolades. Did they receive any prestigious awards? What does the culinary industry think of them? I looked at different festivals and competitions they participated in, as well as local publications that gave them praise. Furthermore, I looked at official websites and Instagram pages to see what it's like to be in the customers' shoes, eating at the different beachfront restaurants. With this information, I curated this list of five standout beachfront Fort Lauderdale restaurants.