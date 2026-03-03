Houston's '80s-Themed Restaurant Is A Neon-Soaked Blast From The Past With Casual Vibes And Comfort Food
In the center of Houston's Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park neighborhood, and just 10 minutes from the lively urban and culinary hub of Midtown, is a colorful restaurant whose doors serve as a portal to the 1980s. Hungry Like the Wolf's name tells you exactly what you're in for, since it comes straight from Duran Duran's 1982 smash hit. 1980s-inspired dining experiences are popping up all around the U.S., like this neon dream in Las Vegas, and Hungry Like the Wolf throws Houston's name into the ring. Bright neon colors cover nearly every surface of this restaurant that serves American comfort food, with a totally cool '80s soundtrack in the background.
Pink vinyl stools rest under the bar, while neon portraits of 1980s superstars like Boy George, Prince, and Robert Smith benevolently watch over folks sinking their teeth into items like the "Pretty in Pink" Caesar Salad and the "Pretty Woman" Chicken Fried Steak (okay, it's got some early '90s throwbacks, too). A life-sized Barbie box is open for those wanting to climb in, and the Rubik's Cube hanging from the ceiling will be a welcome sight for any nostalgia lover.
With other details like lockers and yearbook walls, this decor transports you to another time and place, one that feels like the cool older sister of The Max on "Saved by the Bell." The vibe is casual, as Hungry Like the Wolf hosts events like karaoke nights, live music, and drag brunches for those girls, boys, and non-binary folks who just want to have fun.
What you'll find at Hungry Like the Wolf
Menu-wise, Hungry Like the Wolf serves the classics as well. All-day breakfast and brunch items, late-night favorites like chicken sliders and quesadillas, and diner favorites like burgers, mozzarella sticks, and grilled cheese all make up this menu full of comfort food. The weekend brunch menu includes heart-shaped waffles, biscuits and gravy, savory French toast, and the foundation of the modern-day brunch — avocado toast. In keeping with the retro theme, cocktails include the Material Girl Martini and Purple Rain Punch, while there are different sugar cane sodas with free refills for non-alcoholic options.
Besides musical and social events like open mic nights and Latin nights, Hungry Like the Wolf has weekly culinary specials like Lasagna Night Thursdays and Steak Night Tuesdays, where you can eat your heart out without breaking the bank. Check their Instagram page for the most up-to-date information on events and specials.
Hungry Like the Wolf currently has a 4.2 rating on Google, with one user describing it as having "a fun retro 80s diner vibe." Another praises the "very positive atmosphere" with "awesome and upbeat" music. You can book reservations in advance online or order for pickup or delivery. Hungry Like the Wolf is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's closed on Mondays. It's relatively affordable, with prices ranging from under $10 for some starters to over $20 for some signature entrees. If you're in a musical mood after eating, you can drive a little over an hour to Navasota, the "blues capital of Texas," and walk its charming streets.