Houston's '80s-Themed Restaurant Is A Neon-Soaked Blast From The Past With Casual Vibes And Comfort Food

In the center of Houston's Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park neighborhood, and just 10 minutes from the lively urban and culinary hub of Midtown, is a colorful restaurant whose doors serve as a portal to the 1980s. Hungry Like the Wolf's name tells you exactly what you're in for, since it comes straight from Duran Duran's 1982 smash hit. 1980s-inspired dining experiences are popping up all around the U.S., like this neon dream in Las Vegas, and Hungry Like the Wolf throws Houston's name into the ring. Bright neon colors cover nearly every surface of this restaurant that serves American comfort food, with a totally cool '80s soundtrack in the background.

Pink vinyl stools rest under the bar, while neon portraits of 1980s superstars like Boy George, Prince, and Robert Smith benevolently watch over folks sinking their teeth into items like the "Pretty in Pink" Caesar Salad and the "Pretty Woman" Chicken Fried Steak (okay, it's got some early '90s throwbacks, too). A life-sized Barbie box is open for those wanting to climb in, and the Rubik's Cube hanging from the ceiling will be a welcome sight for any nostalgia lover.

With other details like lockers and yearbook walls, this decor transports you to another time and place, one that feels like the cool older sister of The Max on "Saved by the Bell." The vibe is casual, as Hungry Like the Wolf hosts events like karaoke nights, live music, and drag brunches for those girls, boys, and non-binary folks who just want to have fun.