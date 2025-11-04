Between Houston And Waco Is The 'Blues Capital Of Texas' With A Walkable Downtown And Small-Town Charm
You may associate blues music with Memphis, or perhaps Clarksdale (the "Home of the Blues" in Mississippi), but Texas also played a key role in the genre's history. Navasota was officially named the blues capital of Texas in 2005 because of the town's on-going celebration of the genre through its festivals, street art, music-themed venues, and melodious events. When visiting Navasota, you can stroll past historic 19th century buildings and take photos of large murals created by local artists as you head on to listen to free live music at numerous locations around town.
Navasota is located 70 miles north of Houston (which, unexpectedly, ranks as America's second place "Sin City" behind Las Vegas) and 110 miles south of Waco (an artsy, historic gem often called the "Heart of Texas"), and sits roughly in the middle of the two. There is an unattended municipal airport on the outskirts if you happen to have your own plane, or there are regional flights at Easterwood Airport (25 miles) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (65 miles). If you're not driving, Navasota has a Greyhound bus station with daily services running from Houston. There are a range of accommodation options in Navasota, including the historic P.A. Smith Hotel, which holds a five-star rating on TripAdvisor. If you'd prefer a rustic cabin in the woods, drive 16 miles to the forest and stay at Brazos Valley Postcard Cabins.
Celebrating blues music in Navasota
Navasota is the blues capital of Texas largely because of Mance Lipscomb, a farmer, songster, and hugely influential blues musician who lived in town all his life. According to historian Russell Cushman, he was admired by the illustrious likes of Bob Dylan and Janis Joplin. Other big names associated with Navasota include the "King of Texan Blues" Lightnin' Hopkins and singer King Cotton — who formed a band called Navasota in 1969.
To promote and celebrate blues music today, Navasota hosts a free one-day festival in late November on the grounds of City Hall. Navasota Blues Fest begins with football, vendors, and kids' activities during the day, before the music kicks off on the City Hall lawn. Navasota's legacy also lives on through the town's music venues, which includes the Prohibition-era vibes and tunes at Hamer's speakeasy, country music and shenanigans in the Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, and live piano music with your food at the Red Board Tavern.
Walking tours and community events in Navasota
You can easily explore this town's historic architecture and public art on foot. Places to visit on your walking tour of Navasota include the "Welcome to Navasota" mural on South LaSalle street, Mance Lipscomb's statue at Mance Lipscomb Park, and the nearby Navasota music mural. Displayed on the east wall of Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, an eclectic music-themed cafe with guitars hanging on the walls, the music mural is a large piece of street art featuring portraits of the many iconic blues musicians who lived and played here. There are also information plaques around town to provide further insight into Navasota's history, and 12 parks to choose from when you need to rest your legs.
Despite a population of roughly 9,800, Navasota maintains a sweet, small-town vibe by running multiple community events throughout the year. These include a Texas Birthday Bash celebrating Texan independence in early March, a monthly local farmers market running between March and December, free live music at Sounds of Navasota during the summer, and a super cute 'Home for the Holidays' celebration in December — which involves live music, hot chocolate, Santa, a polar express train, a parade, and the community coming together to light a Christmas tree.