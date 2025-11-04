Between Houston And Waco Is The 'Blues Capital Of Texas' With A Walkable Downtown And Small-Town Charm

You may associate blues music with Memphis, or perhaps Clarksdale (the "Home of the Blues" in Mississippi), but Texas also played a key role in the genre's history. Navasota was officially named the blues capital of Texas in 2005 because of the town's on-going celebration of the genre through its festivals, street art, music-themed venues, and melodious events. When visiting Navasota, you can stroll past historic 19th century buildings and take photos of large murals created by local artists as you head on to listen to free live music at numerous locations around town.

Navasota is located 70 miles north of Houston (which, unexpectedly, ranks as America's second place "Sin City" behind Las Vegas) and 110 miles south of Waco (an artsy, historic gem often called the "Heart of Texas"), and sits roughly in the middle of the two. There is an unattended municipal airport on the outskirts if you happen to have your own plane, or there are regional flights at Easterwood Airport (25 miles) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (65 miles). If you're not driving, Navasota has a Greyhound bus station with daily services running from Houston. There are a range of accommodation options in Navasota, including the historic P.A. Smith Hotel, which holds a five-star rating on TripAdvisor. If you'd prefer a rustic cabin in the woods, drive 16 miles to the forest and stay at Brazos Valley Postcard Cabins.