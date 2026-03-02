Florida's Lovely State Park Is An Inlet Oasis With Gorgeous Coastal Views, Beaches, And Saltwater Fishing

Sun seekers who have tired of Miami's crowds or Palm Beach's glitz should venture north to Florida's Treasure Coast, a quiet and scenic stretch that extends nearly 100 miles from Port St. Lucie up to Cape Canaveral. Named for a number of Spanish ships carrying precious metals and stones that sank offshore in 1715, the coast's main treasure nowadays is unspoiled natural beauty. One of the best places to experience that beauty is at Sebastian Inlet State Park, across the Indian River Lagoon from Sebastian, a cute town with tasty food, unique shops, and uncrowded beaches. The park is an oasis along both sides of the inlet, where the Indian River meets the Atlantic Ocean.

Due to Sebastian Inlet State Park's waterfront geography, gorgeous coastal panoramas abound in all directions. Waves roll in from the Atlantic side to the east, and the sun sets over the placid Indian River to the west. The site's 3 miles of pristine ocean beach face surf breaks, while a protected tidal pool carved out of the inlet's north shore is ideal for wave-free swims and snorkeling. Renowned for saltwater fishing opportunities, the park's two fishing piers flank each side of the inlet and extend into the ocean for plentiful catches of snook, redfish, and Spanish mackerel.

Sebastian Inlet State Park is a nearly two-hour drive from Orlando or a 40-minute drive from the Melbourne-Orlando International Airport in the scenic coastal paradise of Melbourne. The attraction is open 24 hours daily, and entry costs $2 for pedestrians or cyclists, $4 for single-passenger vehicles, and $8 for vehicles with two to eight people.