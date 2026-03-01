Campers Beware Of These U.S. States That Made It Illegal To Double Tow

According to a map found on the r/mapporn subreddit, almost the entire East Coast is out of question if you want to consider double towing. From Maine all the way down to Florida, including Pennsylvannia, West Virginia, and Alabama, recreational double towing is illegal except in one place — Maryland. So while you can head out for an adventure on a majestic lake in Maryland's Appalachian Mountains with camper and boat in tow, or spend some time camping on the Chesapeake Bay with your UTV and your travel trailer hooked on to the back of your truck, forget about crossing the border.

Once you leave the East Coast, though, things open up considerably, with just a few isolated exceptions. For instance, in Wisconsin double towing is illegal except under specific circumstances, such as when dealing with agricultural equipment. Washington and Oregon also have outlawed the practice, as has Hawaii.

For states where double towing is legal, the requirements can vary widely so it's always best to do your research and contact the state's Department of Motor Vehicles if you're not sure. Some states that allow the practice have a restriction on the total length, weight, and even the type of items that can be towed. For instance in Illinois, where double towing is legal, the total length of all three vehicles is limited to 60 feet, the second vehicle must use fifth-wheel towing, and the third vehicle must be a trailer lighter than vehicle two. Also, that trailer has to be used to transport a boat, all terrain vehicle, or motorcycle. All this is to say that before you hop behind the wheel to enjoy RV camping in Colorado or head out to the midwest's RV capital with your trailer and toys in tow, stay informed and up to date to avoid surprises.