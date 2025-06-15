Hidden In Maryland's Appalachian Mountains Is A Secret White Sand Beach Park On A Majestic Lake

Maryland is known for many things: small towns boasting cozy East Coast beauty, Baltimore's rich arts and culture scene, the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore, fascinating historical sites, and — of course — Old Bay seasoning. But you may not know that nestled in Western Maryland's portion of the Appalachian Mountains is Greenbrier State Park: a dreamy lakefront multi-use park. While places like Herrington Manor State Park are perfect for a winter adventure, Greenbrier State Park is the perfect white sand oasis for your next warm weather vacation.

Greenbrier's 42-acre freshwater lake is ringed by lush sandy beaches, and the park boasts almost 11 miles of hiking trails and opportunities for a number of outdoor activities. There's truly something for everyone, making it a wonderfully underrated mid-Atlantic destination for a family trip, romantic getaway, or weekend with friends.

Driving is the easiest way to get here. The park is just 15 miles outside of the hip and historic city of Frederick and over an hour's drive from both Baltimore and Washington, D.C.