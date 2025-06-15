Hidden In Maryland's Appalachian Mountains Is A Secret White Sand Beach Park On A Majestic Lake
Maryland is known for many things: small towns boasting cozy East Coast beauty, Baltimore's rich arts and culture scene, the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore, fascinating historical sites, and — of course — Old Bay seasoning. But you may not know that nestled in Western Maryland's portion of the Appalachian Mountains is Greenbrier State Park: a dreamy lakefront multi-use park. While places like Herrington Manor State Park are perfect for a winter adventure, Greenbrier State Park is the perfect white sand oasis for your next warm weather vacation.
Greenbrier's 42-acre freshwater lake is ringed by lush sandy beaches, and the park boasts almost 11 miles of hiking trails and opportunities for a number of outdoor activities. There's truly something for everyone, making it a wonderfully underrated mid-Atlantic destination for a family trip, romantic getaway, or weekend with friends.
Driving is the easiest way to get here. The park is just 15 miles outside of the hip and historic city of Frederick and over an hour's drive from both Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Activities to try at Greenbrier State Park
Swimming in the manmade freshwater Greenbrier Lake is a must-do at Greenbrier State Park – as long as the swim ropes are in place. Don't worry: The lake has lifeguards stationed in daytime from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. all summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day. (If there's no lifeguard on site, but the swim ropes are there, swimming is allowed at your own risk.)
The aquatic fun doesn't stop there: Paddle boats and rowboats are available to rent hourly in the summer. The lake contains a variety of fish, from trout to largemouth bass, so anyone (aged 16+ and in possession of a state fishing license) can enjoy a bit of fishing here, too.
Rest assured that if dry land is more your speed, the park's ample hiking trails — which are mostly labeled as "moderate" or "strenuous" — are an equally gratifying way to explore the gorgeous natural surroundings. Come prepared with good footwear and plenty of water, and be ready for some hills and rocks. A highlight for hikers prepared for a steep climb — but stellar views as payoff! — is Washington Monument, which reaches 1,600 feet in altitude.
Planning the perfect stay
Greenbrier State Park is open to visitors from 8 a.m. to sunset daily, but be sure to arrive early, as the park often gets busy – and can hit capacity — on holidays and weekends. To ease the stress, the Maryland Park Service has also instituted a Day-Use Reservation System. With it, you can reserve your visitor pass online up to a week in advance.
If you have the time, camping is the ideal way to make the most of your stay here. Greenbrier has 164 campsites, all with fresh water and bathhouses, and amongst them are sites for tent camping, electric camping, RVs, and campers with pets. Speaking of pets, your furry companions are permitted in the pet-friendly camping loops as well as on any trails outside the day-use areas. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, though, pets are not allowed in the rest of the park. If the swim ropes are in the lake, your pets are not allowed on the sandy beaches, either. Consult signage at the park for more info on where you're allowed to take your pet.
When you arrive, make a quick stop at the visitor's center, which is open year-round, to get information about the park. There's also a gift shop attached to the visitor's center — so don't forget to pop in on your way out to grab a souvenir of what's sure to have been a memorable trip to Maryland's most well-kept secret beach park.