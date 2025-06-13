This Gorgeous Peninsula On Maryland's Coast Offers Chesapeake Bay Views, Comfy Camping, And Scenic Trails

With what may be described as a "unique" shape, Maryland has some of the most varied geology of any state in the Mid-Atlantic region. While the state's outline may be a major headache for mapmakers, it does have a few key advantages. Most prominently, there are two distinct coastal regions. The Atlantic coastline along the Delmarva Peninsula boasts such enchanting seashore destinations as the dreamy Assateague State Park and its superb coastal trails. As if that wasn't enough, Maryland also houses most of the famed Chesapeake Bay and its stunning beaches and coastal towns. Thanks to this dual coastline, travelers can enjoy scenic attractions like the historic, All-American Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway. It's the heavenly Chesapeake coastline that features some of the state's most charming park preserves, none more enchanting than the gorgeous Elk Neck State Park.

While many noteworthy Chesapeake Bay destinations lie along accessible beaches or lovely islands, Elk Neck State Park sits along a picturesque peninsula jutting into the bay's northernmost edge. This perfect blend of sea and land provides Elk Neck State Park with prime recreational opportunities on the water and dry land. It also means that park visitors can find top-notch Chesapeake Bay views and some of the state's best hiking trails. Photographers will also appreciate the prospect of amazing shots of a historic lighthouse juxtaposed against the vast Chesapeake Bay unraveling to the south. And for fans of our feathered friends, the park may be the best spot for birdwatching on the East Coast!