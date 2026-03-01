Boston's Elegant, Spacious Back Bay Getaway Was Crowned One Of The Best Hotels In The US For 2026
In the middle of Boston's Back Bay is a 5-star getaway known for having the most spacious rooms in the city and a world-class spa. Although it's been open since 2008, the Mandarin Oriental Boston underwent a $15-million dollar renovation in 2020 that elevated it from a high-class business hotel to a luxury experience for all. The Mandarin Oriental Boston combines New England style with Asian influences to create a contemporary space that was ranked the fifth best hotel in the United States in 2026 by the U.S. News and World Report.
The hotel won the prestigious 5-star award in Forbes' 2026 Travel Guide, which calls it a "modern haven in Boston's Back Bay." Unwind in the beautiful marble lobby with a cozy fireplace, enjoying complimentary beverages and views of the Charles River, before you head to one of the hotel's 148 rooms and suites. Condé Nast Traveler touts the "elegant minimalism" of the hotel and its readers agree, as they've voted for it in the Readers' Choice Awards for six years now.
One of the most appealing aspects of the Mandarin Oriental Boston is its central location next to the Prudential Center, which guests can visit via the hotel's private entrance, a real blessing in the cold Boston winters. Can't-miss sites like the Boston Public Library and Trinity Church are within walking distance. The Paris-inspired Back Bay is known for its upscale shopping, which you can find at the boutique shops on Newbury Street just a block away. While some may want to dine at the hotel's on-site restaurant, Ramsay's Kitchen (currently the city's only Gordon Ramsay restaurant), you can also explore other sumptuous Back Bay dining options within walking distance.
The rooms and amenities of the Mandarin Oriental Boston
Standard rooms at the Mandarin Oriental Boston are 409 square feet, so when the hotel says they're spacious, they're talking the Webster's definition of the word and not the New York or London one. If space is really a concern, check out the most expansive and luxurious option, the Royal Suite. This suite's 2,520 square feet include a fireplace, kitchenette, dining table, and spa-style bathroom with a jacuzzi.
Accessible rooms are also available with roll-in showers, bathroom handrails, and adapted doors and doorbells. All rooms include luxury items like Diptyque bathroom products (at the time of writing), plus high-quality linens, super comfortable beds, and a soaking tub and walk-in shower. Standard rooms run from about $600 to $1600 a night in the high season of summer, and the most expensive option, the Royal Suite, is $12,750 per night. Amazingly (or disturbingly), that doesn't put it anywhere close to being one of the most expensive hotel rooms in the world.
While it may not count as one of America's best spa resorts, wellness at the Mandarin Oriental Boston is nothing to sniff at thanks to its 16,000 square-foot spa area that includes a vitality pool and crystal steam room. It's the oldest and longest-running 5-star Forbes spa in the state, thanks to its holistic approach. Treatments include Time Rituals™, where you book a block of time and the therapist creates an intuitive program just for you. Or choose from options like sound baths and breath work sessions. The hotel's service is top-notch, though it features one very special staff member: MOBI, a small robot who can perform some concierge and front desk services. MOBI delights adults and children alike with deliveries of bedtime chocolate and handwritten notes.