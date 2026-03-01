Boston's Elegant, Spacious Back Bay Getaway Was Crowned One Of The Best Hotels In The US For 2026

In the middle of Boston's Back Bay is a 5-star getaway known for having the most spacious rooms in the city and a world-class spa. Although it's been open since 2008, the Mandarin Oriental Boston underwent a $15-million dollar renovation in 2020 that elevated it from a high-class business hotel to a luxury experience for all. The Mandarin Oriental Boston combines New England style with Asian influences to create a contemporary space that was ranked the fifth best hotel in the United States in 2026 by the U.S. News and World Report.

The hotel won the prestigious 5-star award in Forbes' 2026 Travel Guide, which calls it a "modern haven in Boston's Back Bay." Unwind in the beautiful marble lobby with a cozy fireplace, enjoying complimentary beverages and views of the Charles River, before you head to one of the hotel's 148 rooms and suites. Condé Nast Traveler touts the "elegant minimalism" of the hotel and its readers agree, as they've voted for it in the Readers' Choice Awards for six years now.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Mandarin Oriental Boston is its central location next to the Prudential Center, which guests can visit via the hotel's private entrance, a real blessing in the cold Boston winters. Can't-miss sites like the Boston Public Library and Trinity Church are within walking distance. The Paris-inspired Back Bay is known for its upscale shopping, which you can find at the boutique shops on Newbury Street just a block away. While some may want to dine at the hotel's on-site restaurant, Ramsay's Kitchen (currently the city's only Gordon Ramsay restaurant), you can also explore other sumptuous Back Bay dining options within walking distance.