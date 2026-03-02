Hands-Down The Best Disney World Resort Hotels In Florida, According To A 2026 Study

Walt Disney World in Orlando is known as the "Most Magical Place on Earth," but the amusement parks and their rides get the most attention. While piloting the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge can be a dream come true, and even rides that aren't necessarily worth waiting in line for are sure to knock your socks off, the hotels at the resort are icing on that Disney cake. Far from being your standard lodging option, Disney's team puts as much effort into making their accommodations as magical as every other aspect of your visit. In fact, three Disney World resort hotels — the Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, and the Swan — made U.S. News & World Report's 2026 list of top hotels in Florida and topped other studies put together by the reporting agency based on awards, reviews, and star level.

While the Four Seasons and the Waldorf Astoria are parts of larger chains known throughout the world for providing luxury and memorable experiences, their official Disney World locations incorporate that Disney magic. These hotels also still have the luxurious decor and service you've come to expect. The third hotel, the Walt Disney World Swan, is a Disney-designed resort with a decades-long history as one of Disney's most mythologized hotels. Besides being named among the best in Florida, two out of three of these properties received top rankings nationally, proving that's Disney's touch really is tough to beat. Based on U.S. News & World Report's rankings, it's safe to say these three are Disney World's top hotels, hands down.