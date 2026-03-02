Hands-Down The Best Disney World Resort Hotels In Florida, According To A 2026 Study
Walt Disney World in Orlando is known as the "Most Magical Place on Earth," but the amusement parks and their rides get the most attention. While piloting the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge can be a dream come true, and even rides that aren't necessarily worth waiting in line for are sure to knock your socks off, the hotels at the resort are icing on that Disney cake. Far from being your standard lodging option, Disney's team puts as much effort into making their accommodations as magical as every other aspect of your visit. In fact, three Disney World resort hotels — the Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, and the Swan — made U.S. News & World Report's 2026 list of top hotels in Florida and topped other studies put together by the reporting agency based on awards, reviews, and star level.
While the Four Seasons and the Waldorf Astoria are parts of larger chains known throughout the world for providing luxury and memorable experiences, their official Disney World locations incorporate that Disney magic. These hotels also still have the luxurious decor and service you've come to expect. The third hotel, the Walt Disney World Swan, is a Disney-designed resort with a decades-long history as one of Disney's most mythologized hotels. Besides being named among the best in Florida, two out of three of these properties received top rankings nationally, proving that's Disney's touch really is tough to beat. Based on U.S. News & World Report's rankings, it's safe to say these three are Disney World's top hotels, hands down.
Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort
The five-star Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort landed at No. 6 on U.S. News & World Report's list of top Florida hotels. The hotel also topped the list of Disney World hotels, and was ranked No. 62 on U.S. News & World Report's list of best hotels in the entire United States. No doubt part of its high ranking is the high-end decor and top service that is synonymous with the name "Four Seasons" worldwide. For evidence of the brand's reputation, just look at the exclusive oceanfront Four Seasons Resort Lanai, which U.S. News & World Report ranked second in the country. While Four Seasons Resort Orlando's sprawling pool complex and on-site amenities contributed to it winning four stars from Forbes, and the garden and luxurious services helped it garner five diamonds from AAA, you can't forget the Disney magic.
Yes, there is the Michelin-starred Spanish restaurant Capa, but the on-site Ravello restaurant also offers breakfast with Goofy and his friends. The hotel does boast a massive water complex with an adults-only pool tucked amidst a lazy river, family-friendly pools, and outdoor movie screenings from the water in Explorers Island. But it also has free shuttles to all of the parks. The chandeliers throughout were also inspired by the park's fireworks. And given its proximity to Magic Kingdom park in an exclusive gated community just outside, you can enjoy the actual nightly fireworks show from Capa on the rooftop. Of course, if you snagged a fireworks room out of the 443 rooms available, you can enjoy the pyrotechnics from your own balcony.
Waldorf Astoria Orlando
While the next hotel was listed slightly lower on U.S. News & World Report's list of top Florida hotels, it came in first in its list of top hotels in Orlando. The Waldorf Astoria Orlando is another five-star Disney World offering, landing at No. 8 on the list of top Florida hotels and delivering world-class luxury next to Disney's Hollywood Studios and Lake Buena Vista. Arguably the most famous Waldorf Astoria is the flagship in New York City. And given that this is Disney, a place famous for replicating iconic locations, it should be no surprise that this feels like an NYC landmark moved south. "Although it can't duplicate the famed original in New York City, this Waldorf echoes it with imagination and flair," says Fodor's. "Rooms are decorated with understated elegance, using black-and-white highlights against rich beige-and-gold neutrals."
The Waldorf Astoria Orlando still celebrates its Florida identity. There's an 18-hole golf course on site, and the hotel is surrounded by a lazy river for enjoying that famous Florida sun. As for the Disney of it all, there's luxury transportation to the theme parks, plus the ability to get early entry. Parents might really love getting a special Veuve Clicquot cabana by the hotel's pool. There is perhaps not as much Disney interaction as the other hotels on this list, but its gilded luxury has earned it a reputation for providing true splendor on Disney's doorstep. On the other hand, since it has the least Disney-fied vibe of these three, it could also serve as a great base camp for a trip spent doing things in Orlando other than visiting Disney World.
Swan Hotel
The Walt Disney World Swan Hotel is down at No. 142 on U.S. News & World Report's "Best of Florida" list, but it's No. 19 in its list of "Best Hotels in Orlando" — ironically beating out some Orlando hotels that ranked higher in the "Best of Florida" list. But its sister property, the Swan Reserve, ranked 64th in the state, and they share the same campus. Given the Swan's history as one of the first Disney hotels to be built during the park's expansion in the 1990s, and its architectural pedigree, though, the Swan Hotel is worth visiting.
In the 1990s, Michael Eisner, head of Disney, hired world-famous postmodern architect Michael Graves to design a new hotel. His designs for the Swan and Dolphin (the Swan was originally built as one of a pair, though it's now a trio with Swan Reserve) even won him an award from the New Jersey Society of Architects in 1990. The hotel is home to pools, paddleboat rentals on the pond it shares with the Dolphin, and decor that makes you feel like you're in the parks the moment you arrive. It also boasts 23 restaurants and lounges, offering everything from steakhouses to a garden-themed eatery that caters to kids. Highlights include the Japanese restaurant Kimonos, which has won several awards and has 4.4 stars from over 600 reviews on Tripadvisor.
As a four-star hotel, the Swan may be less luxurious than the other two. Yet its location within walking distance to Lake Buena Vista, Hollywood Studios, and Epcot, plus its strong Disney vibe, make it the best for people who really want to dive into the magic of Disney World Resorts.
Methodology
Disney World has 34 resort hotels mentioned explicitly on its website, plus dozens of other options ranging from Official Disney World Hotels (like the Waldorf Astoria) to partner hotels located on or around the campus to Good Neighbor Hotels. Regardless of which one you choose, their access to Disney World's parks ensures your trip will still include the magic, rides, and fireworks that draw somewhere around 50 million visitors to Walt Disney World every year. This article is focused on the Disney World hotels featured in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 lists of top hotels in Florida, as well as its list of top hotels in Orlando and the United States.
Where there were discrepancies, we mentioned their rankings on each list. For example, the Waldorf Astoria Orlando was ranked lower than the Four Seasons Resort Orlando in U.S. News & World Report's list of top hotels in Florida (No. 8 and No. 6, respectively), yet the Waldorf Astoria took first place in the consumer media company's list of top hotels in Orlando. We also looked up U.S. News & World Report's national rankings for any notables, which is where we found that the Four Seasons was in the top 100 nationwide.