The 5 Cleanest Badlands National Park Campsites, According To Reviews

Right smack in the middle of the country, Badlands National Park is an oasis of vast meadows and unique peaks (and it happens to be one of America's best road trip destinations). Often skipped over for big names like Yellowstone or Zion, Badlands is as spectacular as the Grand Tetons, and a marvel that one must see if ever passing through South Dakota.

Encompassing 244,000 acres, just passing through, however, means you're probably not spending enough time to truly explore this incredible park. When planning a visit to the Badlands, staying overnight can help you truly appreciate what the area has to offer. If you plan to camp in the park this summer, it's worth your time to research which campsites are most likely to fit your needs best. That's why we've put together a list of the cleanest campsites in the national park to help visitors make the most of their experience.

To compile this list, we went looking for testimonials from the people who have actually spent time in the national park. We weighed how campers rated these sites on platforms like Google Reviews, Tripadvisor, and more, and how many of those positive reviews specifically mentioned how clean or organized the grounds or facilities were. Check out our picks before your next trip to the Dakotas below. And if camping isn't for you, the only place to stay the night inside Badlands National Park is this rustic lodge with charming old-school cabins.