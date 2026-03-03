The 5 Cleanest Badlands National Park Campsites, According To Reviews
Right smack in the middle of the country, Badlands National Park is an oasis of vast meadows and unique peaks (and it happens to be one of America's best road trip destinations). Often skipped over for big names like Yellowstone or Zion, Badlands is as spectacular as the Grand Tetons, and a marvel that one must see if ever passing through South Dakota.
Encompassing 244,000 acres, just passing through, however, means you're probably not spending enough time to truly explore this incredible park. When planning a visit to the Badlands, staying overnight can help you truly appreciate what the area has to offer. If you plan to camp in the park this summer, it's worth your time to research which campsites are most likely to fit your needs best. That's why we've put together a list of the cleanest campsites in the national park to help visitors make the most of their experience.
To compile this list, we went looking for testimonials from the people who have actually spent time in the national park. We weighed how campers rated these sites on platforms like Google Reviews, Tripadvisor, and more, and how many of those positive reviews specifically mentioned how clean or organized the grounds or facilities were. Check out our picks before your next trip to the Dakotas below. And if camping isn't for you, the only place to stay the night inside Badlands National Park is this rustic lodge with charming old-school cabins.
Cedar Pass Campground
Starting with a spot that's in the park, making it extremely convenient to get back to your tent at sunset, Cedar Pass Campground is one of the most popular choices for Badlands visitors. And not just because it's clean, although that is a common observation of prior visitors.
The best thing about this site is its location, which is right by the Ben Reifel Visitor Center. The campground has an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and 3.9 stars on Tripadvisor across several hundred reviews at the time of writing. This campsite is open year-round, though sites are limited in the winter, so be sure to check in advance if you can reserve a spot on recreation.gov.
In their reviews of this campground, visitors note that the sites were "clean and well-maintained," as were the restrooms. "The campground itself is clean and well-maintained," wrote another visitor on Google Reviews. "The restrooms and showers were spotless, and it was great to have access to potable water and picnic tables at each site." On Tripadvisor, another reviewer similarly reported that the campground is "clean, but basic. ... Bathrooms and showers were clean, but dated."
Sage Creek Campground
The second of two campgrounds inside Badlands National Park, Sage Creek Campground is another hygiene-friendly option according to past campers. This campground rates higher than Cedar Pass, with an average score of 4.7 stars on Google Reviews and 4.2 stars on Tripadvisor. However, there are far fewer campsites at this site; just 22 compared to Cedar Pass's 96.
This campground is also open year-round, and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. And, you may just see a prairie dog or two out here, according to past visitors. While water is not available at this campground, you can pick up water at the park's visitor center, or plan to carry your own in. Despite this, the area is "free, clean, and spacious," according to one camper on Tripadvisor.
One reviewer on Google Reviews did note that you shouldn't "expect luxury out here," noting that the space featured "two vault toilets for the entire campground and no potable water. ... Toilets were actually very clean, and everybody is friendly." Other campground visitors note how the restrooms were well-stocked.
Badlands Boondock Campspot
Located just outside the borders of Badlands National Park itself, several campers prefer this spot to being in the park for its spectacular views. The Badlands Boondock Campspot has an average rating of 4.8 stars on Google Reviews. While absolutely loved by campers, it's important to note that this is a boondock campsite, meaning there are no RV hookups available. But if you're someone equipped with a tent, or are okay with going without water in your RV for a night or two, the view here may just be worth it. And because it's off the grid and run by the U.S. Forest Service, the site is entirely free to camp at.
While there may not be bathrooms to keep shiny, visitors still noted in reviews just how tidy the space is. "Great spot! Clean, easy to navigate, and plenty of space with a fantastic view," wrote one visitor on Google Reviews. Another camper wrote, "We camped a night in the national park and one night here, and in my opinion, this is the winner. The national park wasn't bad, but being able to sit out right on the rim is unreal. Another added benefit to this spot is watching the sunrise over the Badlands."
Badlands/White River KOA Holiday
Next up, a spot that offers a bit more than your typical campground. The Badlands/White River KOA Holiday site is a short 5 miles outside of the park and features more amenities than the two campgrounds inside the park. The campground half of this establishment has spaces for pitching tents and parking RVs, or you can stay in a cabin for a step up from traditional camping while maintaining that same rustic feel.
Badlands/White River KOA Holiday boasts an average rating of 4.4 stars across nearly 1,000 Google Reviews at the time of writing, and 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor. While reports on the conditions in the cabins vary from one review to the next, several past campers remarked on their cleanliness (and that of the bathrooms and showers).
"My husband and I had a wonderful one night stay here in a camping pod," one reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor. "It was a very small and efficient cabin with a private bathroom. It was perfect for us for a night. Another visitor on Google Reviews shared, "We opted for this KOA due to the proximity of Badlands NP and the fact we had a party of 6. ... The cabin was very clean with clean bed linens, blankets, and plenty of towels for showering, all included."
Badlands Hotel & Campground
Lastly, the Badlands Hotel & Campground also offers a sliding scale of comfort for travelers visiting the park. With a 4.3-star rating on Google Reviews and a 3.7-star rating on Tripadvisor, visitors generally find this site to be well-located and clean. "Great hotel to kick back and enjoy the scenery!" one Tripadvisor reviewer acclaimed. "Very clean rooms, very friendly staff, and a great location to explore the Badlands National Park." While it is not solely a campground, you can opt to pitch a tent or park your RV here, with campers generally noting that the bathroom facilities were older but tidy and cleaned regularly.
"I was super pleasantly surprised," wrote one visitor who stayed in the motel portion of this setup on Google Reviews. "Lovely little room. Very clean, smelled nice, and well decorated. Chairs just outside the door. The property has lovely views of the Badlands formations and is very pet-friendly." Located about a mile south of Badlands National Park, this is a solid option if staying close to the park is a priority, but you're looking for a step up from a barebones campground.
Methodology
When putting together this list, we looked specifically for campsites in and around Badlands National Park where past visitors specifically mentioned cleanliness in their testimonials. To pick the finalists that ultimately made the cut, we considered how highly each of these locations was rated on sites like Google and Tripadvisor, and how many of those positive reviews specifically made note of how clean, organized, or well-maintained the grounds and facilities are.
The ones that made our list are also among the highest-rated in the park. We also included options that, in addition to areas set up to support tent-camping, could also host RV drivers, or, where park visitors could crash in a motel bed for the night.