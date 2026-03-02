Florida's Famous Fishing Lake Is A Scenic Getaway For Trophy-Sized Catches And Boating

Orlando has established a reputation for big theme parks, big thrills, and big aquatic life. But if you're not interested in visiting Disney World, Universal Studios, or SeaWorld, you should instead try to snag a big bass at a famous fishing lake just outside the theme park hub. Lake Tohopekaliga, a trophy-sized lake with equally large catches and boating adventures, is one of Florida's most famous fishing spots. The scene will be instantly familiar to travelers in Kissimmee, an outdoor paradise that's perfect for avoiding crowds, which is right next to the lake.

Pronounced "toh-hoh-puh-kuh-LY-guh," locals spare themselves the trouble by shortening its name to "Lake Toho." The moniker also helps differentiate it from a similarly named body of water to the east, simply called East Lake Tohopekaliga. The multisyllabic name translates roughly to "we will gather together here" in the language of the Seminole people. It's still a place where friends and family congregate, though for different reasons now.

The 18,810-acre lake enjoys natural and man-made conditions that create a bonanza for bass. According to Orlando Bass Guide, the Florida Wildlife Commission's biologists estimate there's a ratio of one big bass (over 10 pounds) per 10 acres of lake, so much so that it's become a must-visit for bass fishermen around the country, with double the catch rate of Florida's second-best fishing lake.