Oklahoma's Master-Planned Lakeside Town Is A Walkable Haven With Cute Cafés, Lake Activities, And Bike Paths

The best part of Carlton Landing, however, is the outdoor activities. You can have a stroll or ride a bicycle on the interconnected paths around town. There are 5 miles of gravel paths along the lake to explore. There is also a map of bike paths in the area that you can download here.

You're right on the largest lake in Oklahoma, so water sports are plentiful. Visitors can do some boating and fishing, with boat rentals available at Carlton Landing Marina. You can pick up snacks, sunscreen, and supplies right at their store. Once you cast your line, you may score catches like bass, crappie, and catfish. If you live in the area, you can also join Carlton Landing Boat Club for access to all types of watercrafts.

There is a swimming beach right on the lake with a sandy shoreline to sunbathe on. In addition, you'll find Lake Days Aqua Park, with inflatable slides, trampolines, and more, for both kids and adults. (Before you go, check out our guide to the safest colors for bathing suits.) However, the lake isn't the only place in Carlton Landing where you can enjoy the water. The town has three pools, with one, the Boardwalk Pool, open all year. Another, the Lakeside Pool, is right next to the lake, as the name suggests. You can rent kayaks, paddle boards, and floating cabanas, as well as pick up some Aqua Park passes from Carlton Landing Lake Days. Finally, if you want to extend your Eufaula Lake vacation, or you're looking for more to do, you're less than 10 miles away from the cozy waterfront town of Eufaula, which is worth a visit.