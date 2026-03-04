The 5 Most Affordable Cities To Visit In Italy, According To Data And Local Insight

The capital city of Sicily, Palermo, is awash with stunning architecture, incredible food markets full of cheap eats, and gorgeous nearby beaches. It's a city for intrepid travelers like myself, who love taking our time to scratch beyond the surface of a place, visiting corners of Italy that don't attract coach tours. Palermo is significantly cheaper than Rome, as the price comparison site Numbeo illustrates. Meals in restaurants are around 20% cheaper in Palermo, while accommodation rentals can save you 50% of your budget. There are also plenty of free things to do, whether it involves visiting the beach or wandering through historical sites, another indicator that this city is perfect for your budget-friendly Italy trip.

There's no better place to start exploring the city than at Palermo's cathedral, an emblem of the island's ancient history. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Arabesque-Norman wonder was built on the site of a former mosque in the 12th century and is a symbol of how multicultural Sicily has been.

But the real reason I'm hooked on Palermo is the city's addictive street food. The markets and small delis like Antonello Street Food sell mouthwatering arancini (breadcrumb-coated rice balls stuffed with various fillings) for just a few euros. There's nothing like the bliss of strolling through the markets and munching on delicious snacks before heading home for "riposo," the Sicilian afternoon nap, to sleep off your food coma.