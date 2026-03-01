Illinois' Tucked-Away Riverside Resort Is A Charming Escape Straight Out Of A Storybook

When you need an escape from Chicago's crowds, the North Shore towns dotting Lake Michigan often come to mind. However, instead of heading east towards the lake, try venturing westward to Geneva, a charming Illinois town with relaxed Midwestern vibes, on the banks of the Fox River. Occupying a prime riverside perch is the Herrington Inn & Spa, an old-world European-inspired haven with a history dating to the 19th century. The inn's edifice was originally built in the 1870s as a creamery, and it was later transformed into a luxurious hideaway that opened in 1993.

A far cry from the soaring glass towers of downtown Chicago, the Herrington Inn & Spa is just steps from all of the attractions of Geneva, but its tucked-away riverfront location ensures peace and quiet. The inn is ensconced on the western shores of the Fox River facing Island Park, and the accommodations overlook idyllic river vistas and offer private outdoor spaces. The inn's spa invites further relaxation with pampering massages, facials, and other treatments, while the elegant Atwater's Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a riverside dining room. High standards of service, elegance, and fine dining have endured here for decades, and the Herrington Inn & Spa has been recognized as a prestigious Four Diamond Hotel by AAA since 1994.

Though the Herrington Inn & Spa is a true respite from Chicago's hustle and bustle, it is also easy to access from the city. The inn is about a 60-minute drive or 90-minute train ride from downtown Chicago and under an hour's drive from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, America's most "well-connected" airport. The inn is open year-round, and nightly rates start at $189, at the time of writing.