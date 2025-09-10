Chicago's Underrated Suburb Nicknamed 'The Pride Of The Fox' Has A Lively Downtown And Scenic River Views
With neighborhoods that push creative boundaries and a plethora of under-the-radar-gems that deserve a spot on every travelers' itinerary, Chicago, Illinois, presents visitors with unparalleled experiences. But those who seek quaint Midwestern charm don't have to venture too far from the Windy City to find it. About an hour's drive away is St. Charles, an underrated Chicago suburb situated on the Fox River. The city's lively downtown, nicknamed "The Pride of the Fox" since 1969, is nestled along the water. Downtown St. Charles' scenic waterfront is arguably its defining feature, and at Alter Brewing + Kitchen, you can grab a beer and a bite to eat on an outdoor patio directly across from the river.
Open for lunch and dinner, this restaurant has a 4.4-star Google rating and serves items such as flat breads, burgers, and steak frites. According to the brewery's website, the patio is open year-round, welcoming those who wish to take in the soothing scenery. Visitors to downtown St. Charles can also browse the city's niche shops. Among the historic architecture and brick facades is Ghoulish Mortals, a small business that has been highlighted by publications such as Atlas Obscura and the Chicago Tribune.
If you believe in celebrating spooky season year-round, this macabre, museum-like store delivers. It's carefully curated with a reviewer on Google explaining, "You'll find unique oddities, art prints, and collectibles tailored to every horror enthusiast's taste." Beyond shopping and dining, downtown St. Charles offers live entertainment nearly every evening courtesy of the Arcada Theatre. Dance parties, tribute shows, and other performances are staged at this historic landmark, built in 1926. Interested in attending? Tickets are available on the Arcada Theatre website.
Experience St. Charles, Illinois' local museums
Whether you're here for a day trip or a night on the town, downtown St. Charles won't disappoint. The district features the St. Charles History Museum, which is closed on Mondays, and charges only a few dollars for admission. Exhibits change every few months, all telling the story of the Fox River Valley, home to St. Charles and other nearby cities like Oswego, a riverfront hub for tourism with trails and seasonal fun. A permanent display, "The Makings of St. Charles," chronicles the city's past, including its former nickname: "Pickle Capital of the World." The museum is also home to The Curious Fox Gift Shop, which sells souvenirs such as T-shirts and other goodies bearing the city's name.
A few minutes outside downtown, the St. Charles Motorcycle Museum & Art Gallery opened in March 2025. Its aisles are filled with rows of bikes from bygone eras. "I don't know much about motorcycles but I do know that I will be back. The bikes are beautiful and the history of these amazing machines can only be appreciated in person," reads a review on Google. As its name suggests, there are creative pieces on display for your viewing pleasure. Users on Google say admission is free. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, the museum also includes a bar and frequently hosts live musical performances.
Fun on the Fox River in St. Charles, Illinois
The Fox River is not only a pretty sight, but also a hub for recreation. Near downtown St. Charles is Pottawatomie Park, a green space that offers some of the best access to the river. From May through October, you can board St. Charles Paddlewheel Riverboats for a 45-minute ride. The vessels feature open upper decks, allowing passengers to soak in the scenery. Cruises are family-friendly, though sunset and evening trips are limited to those 21 and older. Tickets are available on the St. Charles Paddlewheel Riverboats website.
Also in Pottawatomie Park is River View Miniature Golf, an 18-hole course overlooking the river. The facility also offers pedal boats and kayaks, allowing you to roam this body of water at your leisure. Rentals are only available from May through August, and the golf course is open May through September. With so much to do, downtown St. Charles and its surrounding area may require more than one day to fully experience.
Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago/St. Charles is a 5-minute drive away from downtown. Ranked as the best hotel in the city on Tripadvisor, rates are typically under $200 year-round. If you prefer to stay downtown, Hotel Baker is on the water. While you can expect to pay a higher price compared to a chain hotel, it may be worth the splurge for the 1920s splendor of what has been referred to as the "Crown Jewel of the Fox." However, St. Charles is not the only hidden gem in Chicagoland. Joliet, a town on Route 66 packed with American charm and shopping, is another worth exploring.