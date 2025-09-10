Chicago's Underrated Suburb Nicknamed 'The Pride Of The Fox' Has A Lively Downtown And Scenic River Views

With neighborhoods that push creative boundaries and a plethora of under-the-radar-gems that deserve a spot on every travelers' itinerary, Chicago, Illinois, presents visitors with unparalleled experiences. But those who seek quaint Midwestern charm don't have to venture too far from the Windy City to find it. About an hour's drive away is St. Charles, an underrated Chicago suburb situated on the Fox River. The city's lively downtown, nicknamed "The Pride of the Fox" since 1969, is nestled along the water. Downtown St. Charles' scenic waterfront is arguably its defining feature, and at Alter Brewing + Kitchen, you can grab a beer and a bite to eat on an outdoor patio directly across from the river.

Open for lunch and dinner, this restaurant has a 4.4-star Google rating and serves items such as flat breads, burgers, and steak frites. According to the brewery's website, the patio is open year-round, welcoming those who wish to take in the soothing scenery. Visitors to downtown St. Charles can also browse the city's niche shops. Among the historic architecture and brick facades is Ghoulish Mortals, a small business that has been highlighted by publications such as Atlas Obscura and the Chicago Tribune.

If you believe in celebrating spooky season year-round, this macabre, museum-like store delivers. It's carefully curated with a reviewer on Google explaining, "You'll find unique oddities, art prints, and collectibles tailored to every horror enthusiast's taste." Beyond shopping and dining, downtown St. Charles offers live entertainment nearly every evening courtesy of the Arcada Theatre. Dance parties, tribute shows, and other performances are staged at this historic landmark, built in 1926. Interested in attending? Tickets are available on the Arcada Theatre website.