An Oceanfront Florida Suburb Near St. Petersburg Dazzles With White Sand Beaches And Outdoor Adventures
With its many award-winning beaches, St. Petersburg could serve as the poster child of the Sunshine State. Back in the late 1960s, the Gulf Coast city soaked up more than two years of rain-free days of sunshine, taking home a Guinness World Record for all those rays. Needless to say, this place draws crowds like moths to a flame, with nearly 15 million people flocking to the St. Pete-Clearwater area in 2025. No one likes a gloomy beach, apparently, but the busy ones can put just as much of a damper on your day. So, if you don't like sharing the shore, consider a trip over to the St. Pete suburb of Indian Rocks Beach instead.
Dubbed IRB by locals, Indian Rocks Beach stretches for almost three miles across the barrier island of Sand Key. The coastal Pinellas County city is generally quieter than its more popular counterparts and has plenty of sugar-white sands and outdoor fun. "Indian Rocks Beach is a charming, laid-back spot perfect for a peaceful getaway. The soft sand, clear waters, and stunning sunsets make it a true gem," one Google review reads.
If you decide to visit here, the only time you may have to brave the masses is if you're flying into the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE). It, surprisingly, once beat out the nearby Tampa International Airport (TPA) as the most crowded airport in America.
Sink your toes into the sun-drenched sands of Indian Rocks Beach
You don't have to fly to the Bahamas to enjoy a warm, tropical vacation. Indian Rocks Beach's 2.7-mile stretch of shell-strewn sands should do the trick just fine. "We saw many birds, shells and even some dolphins playing in the water near the shore! We caught a sunset and sunrise here and both were equally as beautiful," one Tripadvisor review reads. The beach is pretty accessible, with more than two dozen access points at the end of avenues scattered across the city's coastline along Gulf Boulevard. While the main entrance on 18th Avenue tends to be the busiest, it also boasts a nice park and picnic area.
Before hitting the sands, stop by the Beach Welcome Center on 5th Avenue near Gulf Boulevard in downtown IRB. The welcome hub is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here, you'll find a variety of coupons and discounted tickets for some of the city's best attractions. Unfortunately, you can't bring your pups, because pets aren't allowed on the beach. You should also be prepared to pay to park. Although parking used to be free at most beach access points, the city passed an ordinance in early 2026 to charge a $4.50 per hour fee from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for non-residents who don't have parking decals.
If you want to stay the night, IRB's coast is dotted with a slew of vacation rentals and cottages. If you'd prefer staying at larger properties with more amenities, the Holiday Inn & Suites Clearwater Beach S-Harbourside by IHG and New Hotel Collection Harbourside Resort both come top-rated on Tripadvisor.
Hit the water park and nature preserve
One major perk of staying at either of the aforementioned hotels in Indian Rocks Beach is that you'll be steps away from the Splash Harbour Water Park, one of the city's popular tourist spots. In addition to all the thrilling water slides, the park also has a mini golf course and offers boat slip rentals if you want to dock your watercraft. There's an on-site waterfront restaurant that serves up Key West-inspired fare as well as a rum shack that keeps Caribbean-style libations on tap. "Love that there is something for every age," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor. With so much to do, it's safe to say that this place rivals the best water parks in Orlando, Florida.
You can also do a bit of birding or wildlife watching during your trip with a visit to the Indian Rocks Beach Nature Preserve. Open every day from 7 a.m. to dusk, the 9-acre protected area has a little boardwalk that cuts through the lush Florida landscape. The nature sanctuary, which sits between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue, is the No. 1 rated attraction in the city, according to Tripadvisor. As one review reads, "Don't miss it if you are in the area."