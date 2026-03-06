An Oceanfront Florida Suburb Near St. Petersburg Dazzles With White Sand Beaches And Outdoor Adventures

With its many award-winning beaches, St. Petersburg could serve as the poster child of the Sunshine State. Back in the late 1960s, the Gulf Coast city soaked up more than two years of rain-free days of sunshine, taking home a Guinness World Record for all those rays. Needless to say, this place draws crowds like moths to a flame, with nearly 15 million people flocking to the St. Pete-Clearwater area in 2025. No one likes a gloomy beach, apparently, but the busy ones can put just as much of a damper on your day. So, if you don't like sharing the shore, consider a trip over to the St. Pete suburb of Indian Rocks Beach instead.

Dubbed IRB by locals, Indian Rocks Beach stretches for almost three miles across the barrier island of Sand Key. The coastal Pinellas County city is generally quieter than its more popular counterparts and has plenty of sugar-white sands and outdoor fun. "Indian Rocks Beach is a charming, laid-back spot perfect for a peaceful getaway. The soft sand, clear waters, and stunning sunsets make it a true gem," one Google review reads.

If you decide to visit here, the only time you may have to brave the masses is if you're flying into the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE). It, surprisingly, once beat out the nearby Tampa International Airport (TPA) as the most crowded airport in America.