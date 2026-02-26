This Popular Airport At One Of America's 'Strongest Coastal Hubs' Is Getting A Major $1 Billion Upgrade
Some of the busiest airports in the country are undergoing significant changes in 2026 and 2027. New York's John F. Kennedy International (JFK) is in the midst of its largest-ever renovations, and at Los Angeles International (LAX), an entire terminal is being demolished to make way for a brand-new one. The latest airport to announce a major overhaul is Miami International Airport (MIA), and it will cost around $1 billion.
Together with officials from Miami-Dade County, American Airlines announced the news on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. It's fitting that American Airlines made the announcement, as MIA is a major hub for the airline, which operates the majority of the flights that pass through the airport. One Mile at a Time's Ben Schlappig, a Miami resident himself, calls the city the "strongest coastal hub" of American Airlines. According to a statement from American, the project will focus on Concourse D, specifically Gate D60.
"The brand-new, reimagined D60 is a transformational project that will provide a much-improved experience for our customers and our team," said AA CEO Robert Isom, who also mentioned the addition of "new premium lounges" and a variety of new travel routes. The airline currently flies from Miami to 155 destinations in 45 countries, including its shortest international flight to the Bimini islands, just 50 miles off the Florida coast.
Miami International Airport gets a makeover
So, what's the deal with the specific gate named in the statement, D60 — and what's behind the airline's decision to upgrade it? Ben Schlappig offered some context on his blog, One Mile at a Time. "If you've ever been to gate D60, you probably know what a mess it is," Schlappig explained. "It's at the very end of the concourse, and then there's a tiny gate area, with well over a dozen individual boarding ramps you can walk up to via partially covered (but outdoor) walkways." The designs for the updated concourse, he says, haven't been finalized, but one of its intentions is to make boarding areas brighter, larger, and more welcoming.
The project will break ground in 2027, per American Airlines, and will include the addition of 17 new gates that can accommodate larger planes. Passengers won't have to board planes outside anymore, as they currently may be required to do. However, the renovations will bring the outdoors in. The designs include the addition of lush palm trees to the concourse, infusing the interiors with a tropical air that's perfectly on brand for the coastal city of Miami. If you love the sound of the future Concourse D, check out Portland International, one of the most beautiful airports in the country, which features over 5,000 plants.
Also on the way to Miami's soon-to-be refurbished terminal is a selection of new dining and shopping locations. Details haven't been released yet, but travelers can hope for the implementation of more locally run cafés and eateries, which would follow the template that's helped the bustling southern hub of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International earn the title of America's best foodie airport.