This Popular Airport At One Of America's 'Strongest Coastal Hubs' Is Getting A Major $1 Billion Upgrade

Some of the busiest airports in the country are undergoing significant changes in 2026 and 2027. New York's John F. Kennedy International (JFK) is in the midst of its largest-ever renovations, and at Los Angeles International (LAX), an entire terminal is being demolished to make way for a brand-new one. The latest airport to announce a major overhaul is Miami International Airport (MIA), and it will cost around $1 billion.

Together with officials from Miami-Dade County, American Airlines announced the news on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. It's fitting that American Airlines made the announcement, as MIA is a major hub for the airline, which operates the majority of the flights that pass through the airport. One Mile at a Time's Ben Schlappig, a Miami resident himself, calls the city the "strongest coastal hub" of American Airlines. According to a statement from American, the project will focus on Concourse D, specifically Gate D60.

"The brand-new, reimagined D60 is a transformational project that will provide a much-improved experience for our customers and our team," said AA CEO Robert Isom, who also mentioned the addition of "new premium lounges" and a variety of new travel routes. The airline currently flies from Miami to 155 destinations in 45 countries, including its shortest international flight to the Bimini islands, just 50 miles off the Florida coast.