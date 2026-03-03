Nestled In The Ouachita Mountains Is A Gorgeous Arkansas Lake Getaway Perfect For Camping And Fishing
Arkansas is nicknamed "The Natural State," a name that leans heavily on the state's overflowing natural beauty. You don't have to travel far here to find dense forests, rolling mountains, clear lakes, or winding rivers. If you enjoy all of the above, then you'll want to add DeGray Lake to your itinerary. Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains, this state park is home to 13,400 acres of crystal‑clear water and more than 200 miles of scenic shoreline to explore.
Despite its remote location in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, getting to DeGray Lake is straightforward, whether you're coming from within the U.S. or abroad. The closest major city is Little Rock — with its artistic and walkable downtown — around 70 miles northeast of the lake. From there, it's roughly an hour's drive. If you're flying internationally, the nearest airport is Memphis International Airport, over three hours away. Did someone say scenic road trip?
Camping at DeGray Lake, Arkansas
For outdoor lovers, camping is really one of DeGray Lake's biggest draws. It doesn't matter if you're a stick-and-fire kind of camper or prefer something a bit more comfortable — there's something for everyone (but remember to check out these DIY camping hacks from Reddit before you go). There are many designated campgrounds nestled among shaded pines and overlooking the water, ranging from developed RV sites to back‑to‑nature tent spots.
Campgrounds like Alpine Ridge — which has electric hookups, flush toilets, hot showers, a boat ramp, and a swimming beach — make it easy to settle in with comfort close to the lake. Camping is always improved with a toilet that flushes. Iron Mountain and Shouse Ford each offer similar hookups and easy water access, while Arlie Moore on the northern shore feels quieter and surrounded by forest views, if you're looking for some woodland peace (still with flushable toilets and hot showers). If camping for you means roughing it, you'll find more rustic options like Point Cedar, where you'll be in a peaceful setting just steps from the shoreline, with several primitive spots that cater to campers who prefer a simpler, tent‑only vibe.
Fishing at DeGray Lake, Arkansas
It's not just campers that are well served here, as DeGray Lake is great for anglers. In fact, Get Outdoors listed it among Central Arkansas' top fishing destinations — and there are so many different species that call the lake home. The list includes largemouth bass, hybrid striped bass, crappie, bluegill, and catfish. Anglers can fish year-round, with spring and fall being especially productive for bass and crappie. If you'd rather cast from the shoreline, there are plenty of well-stocked public access points. You can also rent boats (or launch your own) from one of the lake's many ramps for deeper-water adventures.
DeGray Lake also hosts a number of fishing tournaments, attracting anglers from across the region and giving visitors a chance to see competitive fishing in action. Keen fisherfolk could plan their vacation around these events. For families and beginners, however, the lake's accessible shorelines make it easy to enjoy a day of relaxed, non-competitive fishing, too.
Even if fishing isn't for you, you can still enjoy the lake. DeGray Lake has plenty of other water-based activities, including kayaking and water skiing. If it's warm enough, you can even enjoy a nice swim. While you're here, why not pay a visit to Arkansas' underrated college city, Arkadelphia, just 25 minutes away?