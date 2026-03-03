Nestled In The Ouachita Mountains Is A Gorgeous Arkansas Lake Getaway Perfect For Camping And Fishing

It's not just campers that are well served here, as DeGray Lake is great for anglers. In fact, Get Outdoors listed it among Central Arkansas' top fishing destinations — and there are so many different species that call the lake home. The list includes largemouth bass, hybrid striped bass, crappie, bluegill, and catfish. Anglers can fish year-round, with spring and fall being especially productive for bass and crappie. If you'd rather cast from the shoreline, there are plenty of well-stocked public access points. You can also rent boats (or launch your own) from one of the lake's many ramps for deeper-water adventures.

DeGray Lake also hosts a number of fishing tournaments, attracting anglers from across the region and giving visitors a chance to see competitive fishing in action. Keen fisherfolk could plan their vacation around these events. For families and beginners, however, the lake's accessible shorelines make it easy to enjoy a day of relaxed, non-competitive fishing, too.

Even if fishing isn't for you, you can still enjoy the lake. DeGray Lake has plenty of other water-based activities, including kayaking and water skiing. If it's warm enough, you can even enjoy a nice swim. While you're here, why not pay a visit to Arkansas' underrated college city, Arkadelphia, just 25 minutes away?