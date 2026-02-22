This Lovely Arkansas Downtown Is Walkable And Full Of Arts, Culture, And Local Spirit

If you're struggling to put together a vacation that gives you those exciting, big-city experiences without breaking the bank, it's possible you're not considering the right destinations. Just look at Arkansas. It's not only America's most affordable state and an underrated southern gem with mighty mountains, but it's also home to the buzzing, attraction-filled city of Little Rock. And among the many neighborhoods that make up the state capital, few capture the city's upbeat tempo and lively spirit quite as well as its downtown. Downtown Little Rock is a place where you'll find just about anything you'd want, from distilleries, parks, and farmers markets to museums and cultural centers. And that's not even mentioning its central location and the fact that the neighborhood is well-connected to the rest of the city, too.

Getting here is easy, with Clinton National Airport just 5 miles away. Keep in mind, though, that Little Rock has been named "the priciest U.S. city to rent a car" in the past, so if you're flying instead of driving, consider getting a taxi or booking an airport transfer instead. Considering downtown is one of Little Rock's most walkable neighborhoods, chances are you'll want to leave that car behind anyway. If you've driven into town, you'll be happy to learn that there are plenty of parking lots, decks, and garages scattered throughout the area. Most of what you'll want to see should be easily reachable from here, but if you're traveling with someone with limited mobility or just want to see as much of Little Rock as possible in a limited timeframe, consider taking the METRO Streetcar, a 3.4-mile system featuring three historic streetcar replicas that links downtown with North Little Rock.