Arkansas' Lesser-Known College City Offers Vibrant Campus Life And Easy Access To Scenic Rivers And Trails
For someone who loves spending time hiking the trails as much as they love rating matchas at their local coffee house, finding a destination that balances access to nature and city conveniences is an absolute dream. And that's exactly what you'll find in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Nestled between the Caddo and Ouachita rivers in south-central Arkansas, this lesser-known college city has the perfect mix of outdoor adventure and lively, small-town charm. It's not often a place offers this much without drawing major attention, but Arkadelphia has remained surprisingly under the radar.
John Hemphill, a local salt works operator, established Arkadelphia in 1811. First known as Blakelytown, it was renamed Arkadelphia in 1838. The origin of the name is unclear; some theories suggest it combines "Ark-" from Arkansas and "-adelphia," from the Greek meaning "brother" or "place," reflecting the city's strong community identity. Whether you plan to explore the riverside hiking paths, grab a cup of coffee downtown, or enjoy some college sports, Arkadelphia feels like a place where you can slow down and soak up life's simple pleasures. Really, it should be on the list of best American college towns for a scenic weekend of fun.
Arkadelphia is perfect for a college getaway
Arkadelphia is home to two prominent colleges: Henderson State University and Ouachita Baptist University. What really sets college life apart here is the way it seamlessly connects nature with city living. After a busy day of classes or studying at a local café, students can choose to head out to nearby trails, parks, or rivers to unwind. But if staying central is more your speed, Arkadelphia's walkable downtown is packed with local restaurants and cool student hangouts.
Grab a latte at JavaPrimo Coffee House, catch a live show at Henderson State's Reynolds Planetarium, or browse local art at the Arkadelphia Arts Center. Downtown, enjoy antique shopping and tasty bites at local cafés. Slim and Shorty's gets rave reviews on Tripadvisor, with one visitor saying, "Food was great, atmosphere was fun and clean." On weekends, people often head to Feaster Park to play sports or enjoy a picnic under the shade of the trees. The city also hosts community events, such as its annual fall festival in October and outdoor movie nights in the summertime.
The city is serviced by the local airport, Dexter B. Florence Memorial Field, just 1.5 miles away. For international flights, the closest hub is Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, around 70 miles away. Out-of-state visitors can rent a car at the airport, while those from nearby U.S. states can incorporate Arkadelphia into a larger Arkansas road trip.
Best trails and nature adventures in Arkadelphia
For visitors, students, and residents alike, nature is never too far away in Arkadelphia, and there's no shortage of beautiful spots to discover. The Iron Mountain Trail sits virtually on the city's edge and is a favorite for local hiking enthusiasts. The trails are well-maintained and wind through scenic forests with plenty of places to stop and take it all in. You can spend hours exploring the paths or even take a short break to stretch your legs; it's accessible for all lengths of activity.
DeGray Lake State Park is another standout attraction. Just over a 20-minute drive from the city, this beautiful park offers the opportunity to unwind through activities such as boating, fishing, swimming, and camping, along with miles of hiking and biking trails. If you need a weekend escape, this is the perfect place to retreat and reconnect with nature, find solace in the lake's crystal-clear waters, ideal for swimming or simply unwinding with a good book on the shore.
For a relatively small city, Arkadelphia is surrounded by parks, rivers, and trails that encourage outdoor living. Whether it's kayaking on the Caddo River just 6 miles north, strolling beside the Ouachita River as it flows through the city, or biking along scenic paths (while you're here, check out these breathtaking trails that cyclists should visit at least once), there's always some nature to explore just minutes from campus and Arkadelphias vibrant center.