5 Walkable US Resort Towns Where You Can Skip The Car, According To Travelers

While you probably do need a car to get to our last destination, once you're in Rehoboth Beach, you could easily leave the car parked until you depart again. This extremely walkable beach town is chic, cute, family-friendly, and much more affordable than some of our other picks, like Montauk, which was ranked 4th in a roundup of the country's most expensive vacation destinations in 2024. As for Rehoboth Beach, Budget Your Trip said, "After analyzing 35 great hotels... we found the average hotel price in Rehoboth Beach is a remarkably economical $154."

Depending on your budget, there are all kinds of housing options here, from full home rentals to beachside motels and high-end hotels that will shuttle you to the beach. If you're staying in the town of Rehoboth, it's easy to get to and from the beach, a meal, or an afternoon of shopping in the town's boutiques on foot. Plus, one thing you must do during a visit here is roam up and down the historic boardwalk, which is a Delaware gem lined with food, shops, games, and ocean views. One visitor wrote in a TripAdvisor forum, "The whole town is pretty compact and walkable (or bike-able), and anywhere you stay, you shouldn't have to worry about moving the car unless you want to go shopping on the highway or take a day trip to one of the other towns around here."

Not just a great beach town, Rehoboth is known for its phenomenal restaurant scene. Northern Virginia Magazine even called it "a prime destination for foodies." And many of those restaurants are tightly packed within a few blocks of each other. If you wanted to do a food tour, you could walk from spot to spot for different courses. Some of the area's best restaurants and eateries, according to one local's Substack (and my own experience), include breakfast at Egg or Rise Up Coffee, lunch at the Dogfish Head Brewery, and an elevated dinner at The Cultured Pearl or Henlopen City Oyster House.