5 Walkable US Beach Towns Where You Can Skip The Car

Everyone has their favorite part of the beach vacation, whether it's lounging in the sun, catching a wave, or browsing cute, sandy boutiques. But not many of us look forward to the red lights, circling for parking spots, and congested roadways that seem unavoidable in many popular U.S. beach towns. But with a little planning, you can plan a getaway that allows you to park the car and walk everywhere you need to go.

Trade the hassle of driving for fresh air and casual strolls between the beach and cafes, between your hotel and nights on the town. Below is a compilation of five walkable U.S. beach towns that aren't just quaint communities with accessible coffee shops and grocery stores. They're vibrant and diverse, with plenty of things to do for travelers and enough charm to make you want to stay longer than you'd planned.

Most of these beach towns are fully enjoyable without a car. This is backed up with a high Walk Score to confirm just how walkable these cities are, or personal accounts from those who came before. In some cases, getting to and from the nearest airport is just as fuss-free. Expect all the convenience of America's most walkable cities, but trade the street noise for lapping waves and the drone of civilization for live music wafting from beachside cafes.