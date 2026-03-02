The 5 Best Tattoo Shops In Asheville, North Carolina, According To Reviews

With its laid-back art scene, endless outdoor adventures, and Blue Ridge Mountain views, it's no surprise that Asheville ranked among America's top three towns to visit in 2025. Local creativity extends to things like its culinary scene and The River Arts District, which is a vibrant hub for working artists with galleries and shops. Beyond the public installations and artistic enclaves, another creative pulse runs through this mountain city: a thriving tattoo culture. The sheer number of tattoo shops dotting the city map embodies Asheville's artistic spirit. Google lists nearly two dozen tattoo studios in Asheville, and the city has hosted the annual Villain Arts Tattoo Festival for several years. Tattoos are so woven into the culture that even the local tourism board offers recommendations on where to get inked.

To narrow down the best tattoo shops in Asheville, we focused on the city's highest-reviewed shops, with 4.9 or 5 stars on Google and at least 100 reviews, and we gathered more information from the studios' own websites. Our picks simply scratch the surface, as there are so many popular tattoo studios in the city, but these stand out as a well-rounded introduction to Asheville's vibrant tattoo scene.

Tattooing is deeply personal and highly subjective — what speaks to one person's aesthetic may not resonate with another's. Asheville's tattoo studios are home to artists who have honed their craft in shading techniques, linework, and color or grayscale. Different shops and artists tend to specialize in different styles, and Asheville artists cover the full stylistic spectrum. We hope this list helps you get started in planning your next ink — maybe even in the mountains!