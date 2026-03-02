The 5 Best Tattoo Shops In Asheville, North Carolina, According To Reviews
With its laid-back art scene, endless outdoor adventures, and Blue Ridge Mountain views, it's no surprise that Asheville ranked among America's top three towns to visit in 2025. Local creativity extends to things like its culinary scene and The River Arts District, which is a vibrant hub for working artists with galleries and shops. Beyond the public installations and artistic enclaves, another creative pulse runs through this mountain city: a thriving tattoo culture. The sheer number of tattoo shops dotting the city map embodies Asheville's artistic spirit. Google lists nearly two dozen tattoo studios in Asheville, and the city has hosted the annual Villain Arts Tattoo Festival for several years. Tattoos are so woven into the culture that even the local tourism board offers recommendations on where to get inked.
To narrow down the best tattoo shops in Asheville, we focused on the city's highest-reviewed shops, with 4.9 or 5 stars on Google and at least 100 reviews, and we gathered more information from the studios' own websites. Our picks simply scratch the surface, as there are so many popular tattoo studios in the city, but these stand out as a well-rounded introduction to Asheville's vibrant tattoo scene.
Tattooing is deeply personal and highly subjective — what speaks to one person's aesthetic may not resonate with another's. Asheville's tattoo studios are home to artists who have honed their craft in shading techniques, linework, and color or grayscale. Different shops and artists tend to specialize in different styles, and Asheville artists cover the full stylistic spectrum. We hope this list helps you get started in planning your next ink — maybe even in the mountains!
Divination Tattoo
Divination Tattoo was founded in 2018 in West Asheville by tattoo artist Chris Westhand ("Westhanded"), who wanted to create a Victorian-inspired, art-forward studio with an inclusive ethos, and it did so well that he opened a second, downtown location in 2021. The shop holds 5 stars on Google reviews, with clients praising both the artistry and the welcoming atmosphere. "Literally the hugest fan of Divination," wrote a reviewer. "Every time it feels so safe, so accepting, and everyone has such a lovely energy. [...] Very neuro-divergent friendly!" Reviewers frequently highlight the staff's patience and efficiency, positive vibe, and unique artistic flair — with many noting that they return again and again for both the work and experience. "I will definitely be back to work on my sleeve some more," wrote a client. Another reviewer, who received their first tattoo at Divination, raved, "Had an Amazing experience [...] Exactly what I wanted, and the final tattoo was even better than I had hoped."
The team specializes in styles from watercolor and ornamental to paramedical tattooing. Walk-ins are welcome, quotes can be submitted online, and pricing starts at $100. Clients also note that the entire team supports each other, creating an enthusiastic and safe environment for both clients and staff. "I'm in love with the tattoo; it's exactly what I wanted and I couldn't be happier!" wrote a client. "The shop itself has such a positive, inviting vibe, and everyone who works there makes you feel right at home. Every time I leave, I feel so happy with the work and the experience."
Valentine Tattoo & Piercing
Valentine Tattoo & Piercing is a female-owned shop in a strip mall on Patton Avenue in Wilshire Park, sporting 5 stars on Google. Reviewers comment on the studio's professionalism, cleanliness, care, touch-ups, and prices, as well as the artistry. From custom work to a wide selection of flash, Valentine Tattoo offers all kinds of ink. "It was overall the best tattoo experience I've had in a long time!" wrote a client on Google. "Bonus points for everything being pink!"
Five regular tattoo artists and piercers comprise Valentine's crew, and their portfolios are posted on Instagram along with their bios, so you can check out more of their work and see if it's a fit for your skin. Reviewers also note the ease of communication with Valentine's artists and the ability to translate ideas into true art, which means they frequently earn repeat clients and regulars. "Super friendly people, made an appointment with Duncan, I sent him a picture of what I had in mind and he did amazing!" wrote a client, who added that they plan to return for more work in the future. Another client agreed, "The tattoo experience itself was impeccable, Mark has a super light hand and his work came out better than imagined!"
First-time tattoo clients have said they felt supported and at ease, thanks to the friendly, calming artists at Valentine. Throughout the process, artists check in regularly to ensure clients are comfortable and feeling good — an important detail that helps keep reviews high and clients coming back. Even fellow tattoo artists trust Valentine artists with their own ink, proving the work is respected and expert approved.
Sacred Lotus
Sacred Lotus is run by local, award-winning artist Kimi Leger, who has been tattooing in the Asheville area since 2004. "I had an amazing experience at Sacred Lotus," wrote a client on Google. "Kimi is incredibly skilled and really brought my vision to life." The shop has also won multiple awards in the Western North Carolina area, and it boasts 4.9 stars on Google across almost 240 reviews — which frequently highlight the professionalism of the shop's artists, the custom tattoo artistry, the cleanliness, and the space. "Sacred Lotus Tattoo has a great atmosphere! Very easygoing staff," commented one repeat client. "Very autism friendly!" wrote another reviewer, who praised the effort the artists go to in making clients feel comfortable. This includes basics like making sure the client stays hydrated, as well as accommodating sensory issues and individual sensitivities. "Their line pulls are so sharp & clean even on my skin, which has stretch marks and cellulite," they wrote.
The shop is home to Kitty Love, Asheville's first female tattoo artist, and Rebeca Rivera, who is highly lauded throughout online reviews and specializes in American traditional and neotraditional styles — some of Asheville's most popular — in both color and black and gray. A client noted they'd been back to Rebeca multiple times, writing, "Her artwork is fantastic and I don't think at this point I would be willing to go to anyone else to get tattooed!" Clients also appreciate the time the artists at Sacred Lotus spend brainstorming concepts to be able to understand the ideas and execute them above expectations. A client noted, "[Rebeca] elevated it beyond what I imagined. [...] The experience as a whole was phenomenal."
Zen Ink
Zen Ink is a storied name in Asheville. The woman-owned, award-winning tattoo and piercing shop is so popular that even the Asheville tourism board considers it one of Asheville's top places to get tatted. Zen Ink emphasizes "holistic tattoos," using non-toxic, organic, and vegan inks, and it earns rave reviews. There are nearly 650 on Google, with a 4.9-star rating. Zen Ink has two locations — the original in Asheville's River Arts District, as well as one located near the Biltmore Estate, which features "America's most visited garden."
Clients praise its welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, its clean and bright space, and its large team of diverse artists skilled in everything from floral sleeves to areola paramedical tattoos and major cover-up work. Reviewers especially love the anime, geometric work, and animal art these artists provide. They also praise the artists for paying careful attention to their work. Conveniently, you can check walk-in availability on their Instagram stories or give them a call. "Atmosphere was very calming," wrote a client who received their first-ever tattoo at Zen Ink. "The tattoo also looks amazing and is exactly what I wanted!" Another reviewer agreed, "This is the best tattoo shop I've ever been to. [...] I'll definitely be coming back." Zen Ink also hosts energy work healers and intuitive readers — many of whom are tattoo artists themselves. Tattoo consultations are free, and they offer coffee, tea, and water to add to the cozy vibe. There's also a small metaphysical shop curated with local art, crystals, jewelry, and other mystical accessories. "If I could buy everything in there I definitely would," a guest wrote. "The environment feels more like a spa than a tattoo shop, and all of the artists are super kind and professional," noted another.
Victory Blvd Tattoo
An Asheville staple since 1992, Victory Blvd Tattoo has an impressive 4.9-star rating on Google. The shop traces its roots to California Ralph, a longtime West Coast tattooer who retired to Asheville and opened the California Emporium of Tattoos, back when there was little local competition. Though Ralph passed away in 2011, his legacy lives on at what's now Victory Blvd Tattoo. This is a classic tattoo shop — the walls are lined with flash, and there are six core tattooers specializing in traditional Americana tattoo art. That said, the artists are well-versed in a range of styles, including Japanese-influenced tattoos, abstract work, cover-ups, and fine line pieces. "I've been getting tattooed here for over 10 years and absolutely love it," wrote one reviewer. "Every visit is an authentic tattoo experience — the artists are kind, respectful, and masters of their craft [...] I keep coming back not just for the tattoos, but for the unbeatable atmosphere."
Victory Blvd is also consistently praised for its cleanliness, communication, and consultations that exceed expectations, as well as quality work that doesn't fade quickly. "Steve did an amazing job on my fill-in/coverup, and even though it's 4 years old, I still get compliments on it," one client shared, adding, "Eli listened to my vision and used his knowledge to give me a piece of art that truly reflects me."
Even walk-in customers leave impressed. A client, who had originally planned to get a tattoo elsewhere, walked in and ended up having a great experience with Josie at Victory Blvd. "I loved my small piñata so much, I came back a day later for another tattoo," they wrote.
Methodology
If you're looking to get inked, make North Carolina your next destination. While we used Google reviews to narrow down the best tattoo shops in Asheville, this list only scratches the surface of the many quality studios offering diverse styles and exceptional artistry. Because it was so difficult to choose, we focused exclusively on establishments with 4.9 or 5-star ratings and at least 100 reviews, just to give ourselves clear parameters. We also consulted each shop's website — and sometimes Instagram — to help curate and verify our selections. As we combed through reviews, we looked for mentions of everything from cleanliness and communication to artistry and overall experience — and found overwhelming customer satisfaction across the board. We also made an effort to include shops from a variety of neighborhoods throughout this artistic mountain city.
Though Divination, Valentine, Sacred Lotus, Zen Ink, and Victory Blvd made our list, we know tattoo art and experiences can be deeply personal. We hope this guide gives you a sense of the creativity and inclusivity that define Asheville's tattoo community, and we encourage you to continue exploring the many other highly regarded studios in the area to find the right artist for your vision. Whether you're covering a scar, seeking something highly specific, or walking in on a whim, your skin's in good hands in Asheville.