North Carolina's Wildlife Wonderland Is A Pristine Wetland Refuge With Trails, Paddling, And Peaceful Vibes

North Carolina's Outer Banks present something of an enigma. The barrier islands' 100+ miles of oceanic shoreline theoretically offer the perfect opportunity for a travel industry-approved haven of resorts, hotels, at least one city, and everything that follows. And yet, it has managed to remain a decidedly homespun collection of coastal towns like Kitty Hawk, an artsy beach town with waterfront shopping and dining. It's also a hub for admirable conservation initiatives, creating wildlife wonderlands like the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, its pristine wetlands lined with trails and paddling routes that create the sort of peaceful vibes you wouldn't expect in a coastal destination.

At the beating heart of the Alligator River complex lies a wildlife refuge that spans the eastern half of the Albemarle Peninsula. Authorities established the refuge in 1984 to protect the bonsai-like miniature vegetation of its pocosin wetlands, with swamp forests interspersed and encircled by a ring of marsh. Among the vegetation, river otters, deer, and black bears roam its 160,000 acres. Conservationists and wildlife lovers also have an opportunity to fight on behalf of the wild red wolf, a canid that's nearly extinct yet has a cadre of champions fighting for its survival.

The refuge is a perfect detour on a visit to the towns that line the Outer Banks. It's an ideal day trip for, say, a stay at Manteo, with its cozy B&Bs and tasty local cuisine, which is 30 minutes away. Visitors should bring their best outdoor gear, including binoculars for wildlife spotting and plenty of bug spray. Fledgling wildlife photographers should also bring a camera with a lightning-fast shutter and plenty of zoom to spare. Your attempts at close-up shots of black bears can wait.