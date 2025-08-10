North Carolina's Underrated Beach Just 8 Miles South Of Nags Head Is A Serene And Relaxing Getaway

North Carolina's Outer Banks are a picturesque, often romanticized stretch of barrier islands, where sandy Atlantic coast beaches and charming small towns attract summer crowds and fade into quiet, misty solitude in winter. Well-known destinations like Kitty Hawk, Duck, and Cape Hatteras — famous for beautiful beaches and laid-back vibes — draw visitors from all over, making a road trip down the North Carolina coast along scenic Highway 12 a bucket-list journey. But just south of Nags Head, one of the most iconic towns in the Outer Banks, lies an underrated beach that happens to be one of North Carolina's best-kept secrets.

Coquina Beach, an undeveloped, uncrowded stretch of coastline in Dare County, is a hidden gem nestled between Nags Head and Oregon Inlet, directly off Highway 12 near the turnoff to Bodie Island Lighthouse. It's part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, a stretch of pristine, natural beaches that boasts an iconic brick lighthouse. Coquina Beach is tucked away from the road by tall sand dunes, remote, yet still close to OBX hotspots. With no town in the immediate proximity, it offers a tranquil escape for sunbathers, surf anglers, and beachcombers.

But despite the relative seclusion, it's far from primitive. In the summer, the National Park Service provides lifeguards, restrooms, showers, boardwalks, potable water, and even free parking. Off-road vehicle (ORV) access (you must have a paid permit to drive onto the beach) and proximity to surfing spots give this beach a unique blend of natural tranquility and active sport. It's also the resting place of the Laura A. Barnes, a four-masted schooner that ran aground on nearby Bodie Island in 1921. The National Park Service moved the ship's remains to Coquina Beach in 1983, and although hurricanes have tossed it around, beachcombers can still keep an eye out for wooden remains.