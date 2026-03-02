Rick Steves' Team Shares Why Spain Is A Hot Spot For 2026 Travel (And How To Prepare)

Spain-bound this summer? We reckon you won't be the only one with this European country on your bucket list. From Cádiz making it to Lonely Planet's Best Destinations of 2026 list to Madrid bagging the number one spot in European Best Destinations 2026, Spain is having another moment in the spotlight. On the heels of these accolades, two exciting landmark events involving a beloved Barcelona landmark and a celestial spectacle are slated to take place this summer — and the Rick Steves' Europe team wants travelers to come prepared. Steves' protégé Cameron Hewitt and colleagues Travis Parker and Amanda Kerzman unpacked these upcoming milestones in their Travel Talks episode.

Travelers in the vicinity of Barcelona can now admire the Sagrada Família's recently completed Jesus Tower, the tallest central fixture of Antoni Gaudí's architectural masterpiece. The completion of the cross that sits atop the tower bumped the structure's height to 566 feet, making it the world's tallest church — a feat that will be officially inaugurated on June 10 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Gaudí's death.

However, this doesn't mean that the church — a work in progress since 1882 — has called it a wrap. Construction will continue on the interiors and facades. "To their credit, completing the main tower is a huge achievement that's worth celebrating. But the church is still far from truly 'finished,'" wrote Parker, Rick Steves' guidebook researcher. Still, it's a great opportunity to see the tower without its scaffolding, which should be removed in time for the inauguration. "We definitely anticipate that during that day and probably well beyond, the Sagrada Família is going to be even busier, and Barcelona will also see an increase in foot traffic," said Kerzman, Rick Steves' European social media manager.