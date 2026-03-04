5 Rideable Suitcases Parents Trust And Kids Love, According To Families Who Travel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When traveling long distances with young children — whether you're attempting an international flight or just a short domestic jaunt — there's a lot to think about. From packing plenty of snacks to bringing enough activities to keep your kids entertained at the airport, a big part of traveling as a parent is making sure your little one is happy and comfortable along the way. As a mom who travels internationally with a young child, one of the best investments I made was getting my son his own rideable suitcase.

Not only was he excited to pack the suitcase with his favorite toys, but it also offered space for practical essentials, from a cozy blanket to his own little neck pillow, along with games for the plane — something flight attendants say is the best way to prepare a flight with your kids. And best of all, it has saved us in more airport situations than I care to remember. Too tired to walk to the gate? Hop on — Mom can pull you along. Stuck in a long customs line after an overnight flight? Take a seat and relax.

Purchasing a rideable suitcase is something I recommend to any parent navigating an airport with a child, especially once they've outgrown a stroller or you're trying to avoid bringing one. Drawing from firsthand experience, along with feedback from parents on Reddit, here are five rideable suitcases that make flying with kids a little easier.