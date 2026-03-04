5 Rideable Suitcases Parents Trust And Kids Love, According To Families Who Travel
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When traveling long distances with young children — whether you're attempting an international flight or just a short domestic jaunt — there's a lot to think about. From packing plenty of snacks to bringing enough activities to keep your kids entertained at the airport, a big part of traveling as a parent is making sure your little one is happy and comfortable along the way. As a mom who travels internationally with a young child, one of the best investments I made was getting my son his own rideable suitcase.
Not only was he excited to pack the suitcase with his favorite toys, but it also offered space for practical essentials, from a cozy blanket to his own little neck pillow, along with games for the plane — something flight attendants say is the best way to prepare a flight with your kids. And best of all, it has saved us in more airport situations than I care to remember. Too tired to walk to the gate? Hop on — Mom can pull you along. Stuck in a long customs line after an overnight flight? Take a seat and relax.
Purchasing a rideable suitcase is something I recommend to any parent navigating an airport with a child, especially once they've outgrown a stroller or you're trying to avoid bringing one. Drawing from firsthand experience, along with feedback from parents on Reddit, here are five rideable suitcases that make flying with kids a little easier.
Trunki
This recommendation comes from firsthand experience, as the Trunki was my introduction to the world of rideable suitcases. I bought it for my then-3-year-old before an overseas trip so we could skip bringing a stroller. It has since held up in airports across multiple countries and proved useful even beyond air travel, including overnight trips. Available in a multitude of colors and patterns, my kid was enthusiastic about his new suitcase right off the bat. After choosing a tiger-stripe version, we were off and running.
With 18 liters of storage, the Trunki offers enough space for plane-day essentials like toys and snacks or a weekend's worth of clothes. It includes a simple integrated lock and a shoulder strap. When clipped on both sides, the strap works for carrying; when attached on one side, parents can tow their child through the airport while they straddle the case. After pulling ours through airports in Rome, Boston, and Barcelona, I can confidently say it provides a smooth ride and steers easily. We've had no issues using it as a carry-on with Delta Air Lines, ITA Airways, and Wizz Air. Nearly 3 years after the initial purchase, my child still loves his Trunki, which has also come in handy during long customs lines or while waiting at the baggage claim carousel.
As of this writing, the Trunki retails for $69.99 on Amazon, making it one of the more affordable options, and holds more than 17,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.2 stars. While some parents say their kids eventually prefer walking, I've never found that to be the case with my son, who happily allows me to tow him around the airport. Other parents agree, with one mom from the family travel website, Where's Sharon, raving, "We have been using them for two years now, and they have become an essential part of our family travel."
MiaMily Carry-On
For families willing to splurge, the MiaMily Carry-On offers a different approach. Retailing on Amazon for $359 as of this writing, this adult-size carry-on includes a built-in seat so your child can ride while you wheel the suitcase.
The MiaMily has a 43-liter capacity, leaving plenty of room for your own packing. Parents often praise the hands-free convenience — especially in busy terminals. One parent on Reddit's r/toddlers subreddit called it a "game changer," noting that it simplified airport and hotel transitions. "It's a total work horse. I had multiple bags hanging on both sides with my toddler in the middle. I haven't been hands free like that since before having a kid," they wrote. The seat folds away when not in use, allowing the bag to function as standard carry-on luggage.
Additional features include an integrated bag hook and a waterproof interior pocket for toiletries or wet items. For parents who frequently travel solo with young kids, the design can also make navigating crowded airports feel more manageable.
Stokke JetKids BedBox
The Stokke JetKids BedBox, made by Norwegian brand Stokke, is another popular option. Like the Trunki, children straddle the suitcase and push with their feet or are pulled along by a parent. It offers 19 liters of storage and includes decorative stickers so kids can personalize their case.
BedBox's standout feature is its ability to convert an airplane seat into a leg rest or a lie-flat surface using a fold-out extension and an included mattress. While not all airlines permit this setup (it's best to check policies in advance), it works wonders on those that do, allowing your kid to get some meaningful rest, especially on long-haul flights. The downside of the design, however, is that it doesn't fit much when the mattress is inside, so it's best used for just a few toys and some snacks.
Still, parents love how easy it makes travel and how kids can really take ownership of their own suitcase. "It is very easy for kids to pull and for them to ride on through the airport," wrote one mom on the r/parenting subreddit. "My kiddo pulled hers everywhere." Currently retailing on Amazon for $199.20, it is on the lower end of the price range for the suitcases featured, making it a solid investment if you often travel on long-haul flights where your kiddo will really want to stretch out and relax.
Younglingz LIL FLYER GO
The Younglingz LIL FLYER GO is a great option for parents who like the idea of a ride-on suitcase but want a bit of added safety. Available in several vibrant designs, it includes a small padded seat and a safety belt, giving parents peace of mind knowing that their toddler won't take a nasty spill while being wheeled through the airport. A foldable handlebar gives kids something to hold onto, and unlike strap-tow models, this suitcase uses a telescopic handle for pulling.
It also has one unique feature not seen in other brands in this list: removable 360-degree spinner wheels. It's a huge benefit for anyone concerned about meeting the required carry-on size, as it cuts the suitcase's overall dimensions by quite a bit.
"Absolutely love it," raved a parent on the r/toddlers subreddit. "We are able to rip through all airports without any hassle and it holds all my kid stuff as carry on. He's been using it since he was 2." The suitcase is selling on Amazon for $249 as of this writing, placing it between midrange and premium options. Among product reviews, parents are enthusiastic about how much space the luggage has and how much fun their kids had riding it, making trips to the airport a less stressful affair.
KiddieTotes 4-in-1 Detachable Scooter Luggage
For something different — and undeniably fun — there's the KiddieTotes 4-in-1 Detachable Scooter Luggage. Designed for kids comfortable on a scooter, this carry-on attaches to a foldable scooter base. When it's time to board, the scooter detaches and the luggage functions as a standard carry-on. One practical advantage is that even when attached, the scooter folds down to fit within many airlines' cabin size requirements.
Though not talking specifically about the KiddieTotes, a dad on the r/daddit subreddit shared his experience with scooter luggage, writing "Folds up quick and easy. Our kid used it starting at like 3.5yo and still sometimes uses it at 7." Thanks to the adjustable handle, the scooter will grow with your child, making it usable beyond airport travel.
The KiddieTotes Scooter Luggage is available in a variety of fun patterns and pictures, including sets featuring Elmo or Cookie Monster. It sells for $209.99 on Amazon at the time of writing and is an updated version of an earlier, highly-rated model. Overall, parents are pleased with its roominess and performance, noting that it's best for children 5 years and older.
Methodology
To compile this list of rideable suitcases for kids, I drew on my experience traveling frequently — often solo — with my 5-year-old, who made his first international flight at just 2 years old. Aside from recommending the brand I personally own and use, I also reviewed discussions on parenting subreddits, including r/parenting and r/toddlers, to identify brands families consistently recommend.
From there, I reviewed current pricing, product features, and customer ratings on Amazon to confirm that these suitcases made a positive impression on both small children and their parents.